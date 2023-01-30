Ndamukong Suh talks to Trent Williams.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (74) talks with San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the second half of the NFC Championship.

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig

With both teams are out of the postseason, the rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks is spilling off the gridiron and taking itself to Twitter. 

The Niners were routed in Sunday's NFC Championship by the Philadelphia Eagles, whose 24-point margin of victory summarily punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles pummel 49ers, fans watch in horror

1 of 3

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting