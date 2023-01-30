With both teams are out of the postseason, the rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks is spilling off the gridiron and taking itself to Twitter.
The Niners were routed in Sunday's NFC Championship by the Philadelphia Eagles, whose 24-point margin of victory summarily punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.
Though the game began with the red and gold losing breakout quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter, there was plenty of action to be had in the contest's dying embers.
49ers left tackle Trent Williams was ejected with less than five minutes in the fourth quarter for slamming Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the ground. The slam led to a bench-clearing scrum and both players' ejection for their roles.
Shelby Harris, a Seahawks defensive end, wasted no time in sharing his thoughts on Twitter. "That's soft as s--- take that L on the chin," he wrote to his 28,000 followers. Replies to Harris' tweet were divided, with some, including members of The Faithful, agreeing with the defensive end. Other Twitter users mused at how Harris' team would have fared against the Eagles.
49er fans celebrating the only 49er touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at the San Francisco Athletic Club sports bar on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
49er fans watching the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at the San Francisco Athletic Club sports bar on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The 49ers lost to the Eagles, 31-7.
Long before the journey to Philadelphia, the 49ers dispatched the Seahawks by 18 points in the Wild Card playoffs. Harris recorded three total tackles in that game.
While the Eagles prep for a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, the 49ers join the Seahawks in turning their attention to the offseason. More importantly, both sides will face each other twice when the new NFL season kicks off.