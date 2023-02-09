Joe Montana

Joe Montana is auctioning off memorabilia from his time as a San Francisco 49er, as well as items from his high school and collegiate career. 

 AP Photo/File

You can take home a piece of famed quarterback Joe Montana, provided you have the big bucks for such an illustrious career. 

The San Francisco 49ers legend is auctioning off memorabilia from both his collegiate and professional football career through Goldin Auctions as part of the company's "February Elite Auction" series.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

