Omenihu mugshot

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information,” the 49ers said in a release.

 San Jose Police Department

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested at his San Jose home on Monday afternoon on suspicion of domestic violence.

Law enforcement at 4:39 p.m. responded to the 300 block of Santana Row to investigate the incident, according to a release by San Jose police on Tuesday.

