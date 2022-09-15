Welcome to Deebo Samuel’s nightmare.
Don’t get me wrong: It could still work out. The 49ers could, in fact, discover a new lead running back to replace their old lead running back, Elijah Mitchell, who lasted, let’s see here, carry the one … less than half a game before becoming injured.
Kyle Shanahan will tap Jeff Wilson Jr., Mitchell’s backup, to take over against Seattle on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, and the coach has a couple of rookies lined up behind Mitchell, neither of whom has had a carry in an actual NFL game.
And after that — well, let’s get back to the part about Deebo Samuel.
As you’ll recall from your off-season 49ers story file, Samuel is the wide receiver whom Shanahan used repeatedly as a running back down the stretch last year. The Niners profited handsomely from this arrangement. You could argue that there’s no way they’d have reached the NFC championship game if they hadn’t discovered how incredibly useful Samuel could be as a runner.
Samuel? Not as excited. In fact, he held out for a new contract that specifically called for him to be recognized as a receiver first, at least financially. And Samuel and his advisers have long understood that running backs who constantly get pounded tend to last about as long as Elijah Mitchell, and nobody really wants that for Deebo.
Still … he’s sort of the Niners’ best option, isn’t he?
In Week 1’s crud-filled loss, with Mitchell sidelined early in the second quarter, Samuel wound up being handed the ball eight times; he gained 52 yards and a touchdown, a more than respectable 6.5 yards per carry. (The leading team average in the NFL last year was 5.1.) Samuel was targeted eight times on passes by Trey Lance, but dealing with a pounding rainstorm and a mostly new QB, he had only two receptions.
Now, the 49ers need to run the ball in order to allow Lance to ease into his role as an all-field passer. They’d certainly like to minimize the number of times that Lance himself is the one doing the running. Moreover, they want to run the ball in general because that’s a huge part of Shanahan’s preferred offensive scheme. This is just what they do.
So you can see the temptation.
But in the end, I think that Deebo Samuel might be saved by one of the oldest tricks in the book: He’s still better at receiving than he is at running.
That’s a mouthful, considering that a true dual-threat offensive player is something many teams just don’t have. But a gifted receiver is more valuable by almost every measure. With George Kittle, the ultimate safety-valve receiver for a young quarterback, still recovering from a groin injury, it’s clear that Samuel represents Shanahan’s best chance of taking pressure off Lance when the QB goes back to throw.
It’s more complicated than that, of course, because Shanahan’s offense involves all sorts of layers and mixed responsibilities. That is one reason why the coach noted after Week 1 that his two youngest running backs, rookies Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price, still have a long way to go.
Shanahan specifically mentioned the job that RBs in his system have to do “without the ball in their hands,” suggesting that pass blocking and route-running are going to be critical components going forward. They always were, but it feels more urgent now that Lance is the quarterback and the execution around him needs to be so close to perfect.
No one is coddling Lance; he’s an NFL starter, and the standard is the standard. But building some forgiveness around a young QB is paramount, and for Shanahan that means getting a run game going.
Samuel’s value, on the other hand, is pretty easy to compute, and it really ought to lessen Shanahan’s urge to over-hand him the ball. Last season, the one in which Samuel’s running back skills became so revelatory, he still was worth 12 yards more for every pass reception than he was on a run. That’s real: Samuel averaged 18.2 yards per catch, 6.2 per carry.
The Samuel rushing advantage in 2021 had something to do with the fact that opposing teams didn’t always see him coming. That probably won’t be the case this year. He’s been scouted, and he won’t sneak up on people. Samuel is still hard to bring down, but that comes at a cost, and it clearly isn’t the 49ers’ preference for him to get beat up on inside handoffs just so they can grind a first down.
So: the options. The Niners this week added tailback Marlon Mack to their practice squad, and Mack could certainly come in handy. He didn’t make the Texans’ 53-man roster, but he’s a veteran runner who took a long road back from an Achilles tear in 2020. He could matter.
And out on the wings, the 49ers need for receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings to be good, not just serviceable. Kittle will return to full strength sooner or later, and he’s one pass-catching gift of a tight end, but somebody has to hold down the fort in the meantime.
That somebody is really Samuel — big, strong, a fearless route-runner, and above all talented. It may sound counterintuitive, coming in the days after the 49ers lost their No. 1 running back for a couple of months, but forcing Samuel to be their lead rusher just means they don’t have him as often to be their lead receiver. It’s a mistake they can’t afford to make.