Deebo Samuel carrying

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Samuel, who was used successfully as a running back toward the end of last season, held out for a new contract that recognized him as a receiver first, though still ran for 52 yards on eight carries in the 19-10 loss.

 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Welcome to Deebo Samuel’s nightmare.

Don’t get me wrong: It could still work out. The 49ers could, in fact, discover a new lead running back to replace their old lead running back, Elijah Mitchell, who lasted, let’s see here, carry the one … less than half a game before becoming injured.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com.