Before one of his tee shots on Wednesday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback was asked by retired PGA golfer Colt Knost if he “has any news he would like to share with us?”
Rodgers chuckled before responding, “I’m not going to San Fran.”
It’s unclear what part of his reply bothered 49ers fans more: that he crushed any hope of him suiting up for the red and golf next season or that he called The City, “San Fran” — doubly offensive coming from a Northern California native.
Rodgers has yet to determine whether he will return for a 19th NFL season or retire from a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. He told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that “in two weeks he will feel confident about one of the two decisions.”
Even if he does elect to play more football, it remains to be seen whether that will continue to be in Green Bay. ESPN reported earlier this week that an offseason trade remains a possibility and the Packers “prefer” to move on from the four-time MVP.
Rodgers noted to McAfee that a trade “wouldn’t offend him,” but that conversation is “conjecture” until he determines if he’s going to retire or not.
While the 49ers and Rodgers haven’t been linked, the two sides were viewed as a potential fit because of Rodgers’ local ties — he’s admitted he dreamed of playing for the team while growing up in Chico — and the Niners’ uncertainty at the position after all four of their starters last year finished the season injured.
However, now both Rodgers and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan have seemingly put an end to any hopes of bringing the former Cal star back to the Bay Area. Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday he is “content” going into next season with Purdy and Lance the team’s two top quarterbacks and didn’t think they would be looking at outside options at the position.
Shanahan also added that he doesn’t see “any scenario” where Jimmy Garoppolo would return to the team.
“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with, so when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around,” he said.
