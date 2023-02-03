FBN PACKERS 49ERS 10

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo greet each other after the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 19, 2020.

 AJ Mast/The New York Times

You can scratch Aaron Rodgers’ name off the list of potential starting quarterbacks for the San Francisco 49ers next season. The source? Aaron Rodgers.

Before one of his tee shots on Wednesday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback was asked by retired PGA golfer Colt Knost if he “has any news he would like to share with us?”

