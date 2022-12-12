Brocky Purdy throws against Bucs

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in his debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady.  

 AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Brock Purdy threw two touchdowns and ran for another one as the San Francisco 49ers' defense ruined Tom Brady's homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" for being the final pick in this year's draft, Purdy became the first quarterback ever to beat Brady in his first start. 

