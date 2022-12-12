Brock Purdy threw two touchdowns and ran for another one as the San Francisco 49ers' defense ruined Tom Brady's homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" for being the final pick in this year's draft, Purdy became the first quarterback ever to beat Brady in his first start.
Elsewhere on the field, Christian McCaffrey ran for 119 yards, adding a 38-yard touchdown for good measure.
Injuries popped up again as Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the second quarter. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel likely sustained a high ankle sprain.
Here's what The Faithful are saying after the Niners pushed their winning streak to six-straight games, with a shot at first place in their division on the horizon.
Brock Purdy finding his family in the opposite endzone from the locker room after the game ended — and hugging his father following his first win as the 49ers starter — is just an awesome sight to see. pic.twitter.com/i4nwN3UOHn
Brock Purdy becomes the 7th rookie QB to start opposite Tom Brady and win. No rookie quarterback in NFL history has beat Tom Brady in their first NFL start... until Brock Purdy today. Big win for the 49ers and huge showing by the rookie. Prayers up for Deebo Samuel. pic.twitter.com/dBBFr5sHu2
I can’t believe the 49ers are a win away from clinching the division! After a 3-4 start, credit the coaches and the players! Unbelievable 6-game win streak. Division title and #2 seed within our grasp!