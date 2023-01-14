Brocky Purdy throws against Bucs

The Niners advanced to the divisional round where they will host either Minnesota, Tampa Bay or Dallas next weekend.

 AP Photo/Tony Avelar

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday.

Purdy picked up where he left off in the regular season for the 49ers (14-4) and showed few signs of playoff jitters by winning his sixth straight start since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in a Week 13 win over Miami.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.