Eagles fans in downtown Philadelphia celebrate their team’s Super Bowl victory late Sunday night, Feb. 4, 2018. Some fans pulled down traffic lights and pushed over planters in rowdy celebrations after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl championship.

 Michelle Gustafson/The New York Times

Philadelphia is bracing its infrastructure in case the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Among several precautions, Philadelphia police are greasing traffic and light poles to prevent fans from climbing on them during a potential postgame celebration.

