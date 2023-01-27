Eagles fans in downtown Philadelphia celebrate their team’s Super Bowl victory late Sunday night, Feb. 4, 2018. Some fans pulled down traffic lights and pushed over planters in rowdy celebrations after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl championship.
Philadelphia is bracing its infrastructure in case the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.
Among several precautions, Philadelphia police are greasing traffic and light poles to prevent fans from climbing on them during a potential postgame celebration.
"We will be instituting the practice of ‘greasing poles’ as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures," a police spokesperson told The Examiner. "We encourage everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly."
Come May, five local icons will be immortalized in the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame
The city’s fans have gained a notorious reputation over the years for their ruthless attitudes and, at times, unhinged behaviors, never more evident than when they infamously threw snowballs at Santa Claus during an Eagles game in 1968.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the pole climbing celebration has become a tradition in The City of Brotherly Love, with its origins traced back to a local Italian festival in the 1960s, where there was and continues to be, ironically, a grease pole climbing competition. The act was revived in 2008 and 2009 when the Phillies went to back-to-back World Series, which is also when police first responded to the habit by slabbing the poles with Crisco cooking oil to stop any would-be climbers.
Some officers who executed the order proclaimed themselves “The Crisco Cops," KMSP in Minneapolis reported.
“Many of the preparations that have been undertaken mirror similar events that have occurred in the past with the Phillies’ NLCS celebrations as the most recent example,” a police spokesperson said. “In anticipation of large crowd sizes stemming from multiple events throughout the City, the Philadelphia Police Department will be extending tours for personnel to ensure that adequate staffing is on hand to address these events without interrupting police services in our neighborhood districts.”
Even with authorities unleashing the grease, Philadelphia fans have still found ways to make it to the peaks of poles.
All that said, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner and the rest of the 49ers are hoping they won’t give Philadelphia fans any reason to make the trek up the poles this weekend, if they're able to upset the Eagles and advance to their second Super Bowl in three years.