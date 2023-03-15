With star running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly set for an ignominious end to his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, he can thank the San Francisco 49ers for adding insult to injury.
And, in all likelihood, injury to insult.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys will cut Elliott, ending the two-time All-Pro's seven-season stint in Dallas. Should his release come to fruition, Elliott's last memory of the Cowboys will likely be a painful one.
Literally.
Elliott lined up at center on a last-ditch, ill-advised trick play at the end of the 49ers' playoff win over the Cowboys nearly two months ago. Soon-to-be former Niners linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair — he reportedly agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans — flattened Elliott, leaving Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with little time to pull a rabbit out of his hat.
The Cowboys needed 76 yards to score and, potentially, tie the game against the 49ers. Dallas' season instead ended 68 yards shy of the end zone.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy — and subsequently fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore — faced sharp criticism for Dallas' season once again ending with a strange play call against the 49ers, but neither of them were steamrolled by a linebacker.
Elliott had plenty of highlights in his Cowboys career, including three seasons with at least 1,777 yards from scrimmage and one with more than 2,000. He even rushed more for yards per game — 142.5 — against the 49ers in the regular season than any other team.
Of course, he also rushed for just 28.5 yards per game in two playoff losses against the Niners, with the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought now edging closer to 30 years as a result.