A record number of viewers bore witness to the phenomenon known as Purdy-mania this past weekend.
45.7 million viewers tuned in to Fox and saw the San Francisco 49ers punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game with a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The network pulled their data from Nielsen Media Research and Adobe Analytics.
According to Fox Sports, this was the most-watched NFL Divisional Round matchup of the weekend across the three networks that aired games, which included Fox, CBS and NBC.
It was also the second most-watched Divisional Round playoff game on record. The holders of that accolade can be traced back to the 2017 NFL Playoffs. At the time, 48.5 million viewers tuned in to Fox and watched Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers bounce Dak Prescott and dispatch the Cowboys from the Divisional Round.
The game also fared well outside of traditional networks.
It achieved an average minute audience (AMA) of 1,860,006, becoming the most-streamed Divisional Playoff game ever and the third most-streamed NFL game in Fox Sports history.
Nielsen defines AMA as "the average number of individuals or (homes or target group) viewing a TV channel, which is calculated per minute during a specified period of time over the program duration."
Heading into kickoff, the Niners and Cowboys carried storylines that made for dramatic television.
For the second-straight year, both sides would be meeting in the postseason. Additionally this was the first time in nearly 30 years that the Niners hosted a playoff game against the Cowboys on their home turf.
The Niners also rode the momentum of an 11-game winning streak, with six of those victories helmed by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
Fans of both teams may have experienced a slight case of deja vu as the game ended in familiarly bizarre fashion.
The rivals' 2022 contest ended with Prescott spiking the ball after time had expired. Meanwhile Sunday's game ended with Niners linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair flattening the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott after the latter had been drawn up to play center.
The Niners now turn their attention to the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of the NFC's top two seeds.