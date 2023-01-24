George Kittle celebrates

According to Fox sports, the 49ers-Cowboys game was the most-watched NFL Divisional Round matchup of the weekend.

 AP Photo/Tony Avelar

A record number of viewers bore witness to the phenomenon known as Purdy-mania this past weekend. 

45.7 million viewers tuned in to Fox and saw the San Francisco 49ers punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game with a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The network pulled their data from Nielsen Media Research and Adobe Analytics. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting