On the eve of the 49ers’ training camp opener the other day, Kyle Shanahan said something that absolutely demands to be placed in big fat context.

“I think our team’s in a great spot to turn it over to a quarterback who hasn’t played before,” the sixth-year head coach told reporters in Santa Clara.

Okay, we just got going here, but let’s take a step back. We know that Shanahan means Trey Lance, for whom the club moved the heavens in order to select third overall last year and then shoved Jimmy Garoppolo aside in order to clear the runway for landing. But what else does he mean?

Does he mean a team that doesn’t know who will play center or even occupy the interior spots along the offensive line? A team that could be installing a rookie – maybe two rookies – right in front of Lance?

Does he mean a team that is leaning heavily on a bunch of second-year players to deliver just about everywhere on the field? A team with a new running backs coach that has reconstituted its approach to the ground game? A team that just came off a sprint to the NFC title game and carries actual expectations into 2022?

That’s the team that is perfect for Trey Lance?

It couldn’t be more fascinating. All we know for sure, here near the end of July, is that Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have played their hand. They’re all in.

The great thing about listening to Shanahan is that he can love a player and leave you wondering about him in the same breath. He’s doing that now with Lance, whose raw ability at North Dakota State absolutely entranced the 49ers’ front office – but whose future depends entirely on picking up what it is that Shanahan is putting down.

It’s hard to proceed any other way. For all of his strengths and flaws as a head coach, Shanahan definitely knows what he wants his QB to be able to do. That is Lance’s load to carry now.

Garoppolo didn’t have Lance’s mobility, and he couldn’t open up the field the way Lance’s threat to run almost always will. But when healthy, Garoppolo was capable of very good things. He will depart Santa Clara, whenever that finally happens, with a 31-14 record as a regular-season starter, plus two trips to the NFC championship and one to the Super Bowl. That’s something.

Now it is Lance’s turn. Both Shanahan and Lynch couldn’t have made it clearer this week. They’ve spoken at length with Garoppolo, who is still welcome on the grounds but really has no role. The 49ers don’t want to cut him – they’d much rather pull something in trade, even a late-round pick – but I have no doubt they will do so, if it comes to that.

So the team belongs to the second-year quarterback who made two starts last season, one early and one late. What now?

Well, Shanahan has a laundry list. And it is a list, the coach acknowledges, that he won’t really be able to check off, now or anytime soon.

“New wrinkles isn’t the problem with him,” Shanahan said of Lance. “It’s trying to know all the stuff that you have done or that he’s capable of doing, what the percentages (are), how good he is at that compared to our other players. Trey can do anything, but what’s going to be his best stuff (is something) I don’t have the answer to yet. And I’ll have a much better idea at the end of camp – but I still won’t have the answer. That will go throughout the year.”

It’s not unreasonable at all, really. Anyone who has studied Shanahan knows how exacting he can be with his QBs. But it’s clear that Lance is in for a season of learning – beginning, the coach said, with the basic building blocks of his offensive set. That’s only an odd thing when you recognize that this team was maybe one turnover away from the Super Bowl last season.

Nothing stays the same in the NFL. The 49ers are doing that whole o-line shuffle, and they’re still waiting for Deebo Samuel – or, more accurately, they still haven’t done the deal that would get Samuel back into practice pads. They’ve got a bunch of rookies trying to make a mark. They’re counting on second-year pros – rushers Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon, defenders Ambry Thomas and Talanoa Hufanga – to come up big after a year of learning.

First and most importantly, though, they’re asking a guy who played 19 games in college and has made two NFL starts to be the leader and the dependable core of an actual contender. Trey Lance, by all accounts, had a really good off-season. That part’s over.