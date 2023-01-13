27577744_web1_211219-SFE-URBAN-PHOTO_1

San Francisco's Trent Williams, who earned his third selection overall, was among the six Niners to receive All-Pro Honors.

 Courtesy of San Francisco 49ers

With the NFL Playoffs preparing to kick off, six San Francisco 49ers capped their regular season performances with a string of Associated Press All-Pro Honors.

Four Niners earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors, making this the second year in a row that the team had multiple players earn first-team selections.

