The offensive efforts of left tackle Trent Williams, who is widely considered to be one of the best tackles in the league, earned him a spot on the first team. This was his third selection overall.
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa is a newcomer to the the All-Pro Honors list, earning his first selection with his regular season prowess. The 25-year-old, who received his third Pro Bowl nod last month, led the NFL in sacks this season with 18.5.
Linebacker Fred Warner, who received a first-team selection in 2020, returned to the list this year. He was the 49ers' leading tackler this season with 130 total tackles and also racked up two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who also earned a Pro Bowl nod last month, made the All-Pro list for the first time in his career. His regular season stats include 97 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Tight end George Kittle and safety George Odum rounded out the list of noble Niners with second-team All-Pro selections.
Kittle received his honors for the first time since the 2019 season and was the team's touchdown leader with 11.
Odum also made his return to the list, having earned first-team honors in 2020. He led the NFL in special teams tackled with 15.
The 49ers are set to begin their Super Bowl journey Saturday when they host the rival Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
However the postseason affair might go down as a wet and windy memory as heavy rains and winds are expected in the forecast.