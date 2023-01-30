Brock Purdy

Purdy, the 49ers' unlikely starting quarterback, reportedly sustained an injury that will keep him out for much of the offseason. 

 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The San Francisco 49ers' season is over, but their injury woes are not.

Brock Purdy, the team's unlikely starting quarterback following season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, reportedly sustained a torn UCL in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Eagles pummel 49ers, fans watch in horror

1 of 3

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite