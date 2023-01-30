The San Francisco 49ers' season is over, but their injury woes are not.
Brock Purdy, the team's unlikely starting quarterback following season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, reportedly sustained a torn UCL in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Purdy sustained the injury on the 49ers' opening drive on Sunday, fumbling the ball on Haason Reddick's strip sack. Reddick hit Purdy's elbow, forcing the 23-year-old rookie to leave the game.
Oakland native Josh Johnson took over for Purdy, but he sustained a concussion on the first drive of the second half. Purdy, clearly hobbled and unable to throw the ball more than a few yards, returned under the center. He only attempted two additional passes, both of which were thrown behind the line of scrimmage.
"How does it feel to lose the NFC Championship Game because I don’t have a quarterback? Pretty s--tty, to be honest," 49ers tight end George Kittle told reporters after the game.
Purdy's injury will only complicate the 49ers' already cloudy picture at quarterback, a year after things seemed comparatively cut-and-dried.
Following the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco was widely expected to trade Garoppolo and hand the team over to Lance.
Lance, the 49ers' first-round pick in 2021, entered the regular season as the starter, but Garoppolo remained on the roster. The 22-year-old sustained a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter of his second start this season, and only his fourth as a professional, giving the reins to Garoppolo once more.
Lance needed two surgeries to repair his ankle, and the 49ers said he is expected to be ready for San Francisco's offseason workout program when it begins in April.
As it stands right now, he would be the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
Purdy's injury would keep him out of the program. Garoppolo and Johnson's won't, but both players are set to become free agents in March, and they could sign elsewhere.
The 49ers haven't said whether Lance, Purdy or someone else will be their starting quarterback when the 2023 NFL season kicks off in a little more than seven months. As this latest twist indicates, San Francisco fans should be prepared for just about anything at the position.
So you're saying there's a chance?
49er fans celebrating the only 49er touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at the San Francisco Athletic Club sports bar on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.