49ers Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave walks off the field before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 AP Photo/Matt Slocum

If you can’t beat’em, sign’em.

The San Francisco 49ers made their first free agency splash on Monday, agreeing to sign former Philadelphia Eagles star defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal, according to multiple reports.

