Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave walks off the field before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.
The San Francisco 49ers made their first free agency splash on Monday, agreeing to sign former Philadelphia Eagles star defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal, according to multiplereports.
Hargrave, 30, is coming off the best season of his career and was a key cog in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, which included steamrolling the quarterback-less 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Hargrave tallied two tackles and one quarterback hit in the victory.
He finished the regular season tied for the team lead in sacks (11), helping anchor one of the best pass rushes the NFL has ever seen — the Eagles generated 70 sacks in 2022, third most in league history.
Hargrave now goes from playing in the middle of one dominant defensive front to another. He joins reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and Pro-Bowler Arik Armstead along the 49ers' defensive line, which was already considered one of the best position groups in the NFL.
The signing was one of the first significant deals reported after the league's free agency signing window opened at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Hargrave was drafted in the 3rd round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 from South Carolina State. He played four seasons in the Steel City before signing with the Eagles on a three-year contract in 2020.
Hargrave won’t have to wait long to face his former club. The Eagles and 49ers are slated to play in Philadelphia next season, though no date has been announced.