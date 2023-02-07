Steve Wilks Panthers

Wilks, 53, was named interim head coach of the Panthers for the final 12 games of last season.

 AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly chosen a new coach to lead one of the NFL's best defenses in recent years.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the Niners are hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position. Wilks, 53, replaces DeMeco Ryans, who was named head coach of the Houston Texans last week.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong