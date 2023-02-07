The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly chosen a new coach to lead one of the NFL's best defenses in recent years.
According to multiplereports on Tuesday, the Niners are hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position. Wilks, 53, replaces DeMeco Ryans, who was named head coach of the Houston Texans last week.
Wilks was the Panthers' defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach last season until he was named interim head coach for the team's final 12 games after head coach Matt Rhule was fired following a loss to, ironically, the 49ers in week five.
Wilks went 6-6 during his stint leading the Panthers, guiding them to a 7-10 overall record and narrowly missing the playoffs, a stark improvement from the team's 1-4 start to the year under Rhule.
He was considered a front-runner to be the team's full-time head coach next season, but was passed up in favor of former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. Following the hire, Wilks posted on social media that he was "disappointed but not defeated" and thanked the players, coaches and staff for their support.
Wilks has coached in both college and the NFL since 1995, including serving as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals during the 2018 season. Prior to his most recent stint with the Panthers, Wilks was the defensive coordinator for the University of Missouri in 2021 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He was also a defensive coach for the Panthers from 2012 to 2017, including serving as defensive coordinator in his final season.
This marks the second time in the last three off-seasons that the Niners have had to replace a defensive coordinator who left the team for a head coaching job. In addition to Ryans, his predecessor, Robert Saleh, was hired as head coach of the New York Jets in 2021 after spending four seasons as 49ers defensive coordinator.
Wilks will try to maintain the Niners' perennial defensive excellence which Ryans and Saleh established. In two years under Ryans' leadership, the team ranked second in the NFL in points allowed (18.9), yards allowed (305.3), and fourth in yards per play (5.04).