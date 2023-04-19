Trey-Lance-Scrambles-49ers-vs-Bears

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

An already eventful offseason for the San Francisco 49ers could reportedly become more complicated.

The Niners have received “inquiries from several teams” interested in potentially trading for quarterback Trey Lance, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong