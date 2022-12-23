The San Francisco 49ers' performances on and off the sidelines have paid dividends as defensive end Nick Bosa and head coach Kyle Shanahan are now hopefuls for bringing some end-of-the-year hardware to the Bay.
26 high-ranking executives, including 15 general managers, took part in an early survey to gauge where players and coaches stand in their respective races for league-wide awards.
According to the NFL's Tom Pelissero, the "individuals participated on the condition of anonymity for competitive reasons and to provide an honest assessment."
"(Even) within a group of, you know, equal experts, there's going to be some differing opinions sometimes"
The 49ers' Nick Bosa emerged as the clear favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award. The 25-year-old received 17.5 votes, eclipsing Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, who finished in second with 8 votes. Bosa is the league leader in sacks with 15.5 on the year.
An NFC executive who spoke with Pelissero said, "Even when (Bosa's) not getting stat-sheet production, he gets quiet production, too. Usually, you’re either a make-a-mess guy or a cleanup guy. He’s both. He’s fun to watch.”
Head coach Kyle Shanahan placed second in early voting for the NFL's Coach of the Year award with six votes, finishing behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni who received 7.5 nods.
Shanahan's team has won seven-straight games and clinched the NFC West division with a Week 15 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks. The team hopes to ride into the postseason with their smothering defense and the offensive prowess of "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy, the team's rookie quarterback and seventh-round draft pick.
Speaking on San Francisco's head coach, an AFC executive told Pelissero, "He's on his third quarterback -- let's just start with that. And (Shanahan's) been pretty good. The Niners had some (other) injuries and they survived and haven't skipped a beat."
Winners of these awards and more will be revealed during the 12th annual NFL Honors awards ceremony, which takes place Feb. 9.