One of football's most historic postseason rivalries just got an even heftier price tag attached to it.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will meet at Levi's Stadium this weekend in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, marking the first time the Bay Area has hosted a contest between the two sides in nearly 30 years.
Jim McIngvale, who is best known in the state of Texas for running the Gallery Furniture chain, has wagered $2 million in cash for the 49ers to get knocked out of the playoffs by the Cowboys. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the man popularly known in the south as "Mattress Mack" could score a $3.35 million payout.
McIngvale is no stranger to extravagant sports bets, some of which have paid dividends with their dollar signs. In November, he won $75 million when the Houston Astros claimed the 2022 World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies.
However McIngvale hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to gridiron gambling.
Weeks ago, he placed $3.1 million on the Texas Christian Horned Frogs winning the 2023 College Football National Championship. They lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by 58 points. The year prior, McIngvale backed the Alabama Crimson Tide, who also lost to the Bulldogs, albeit by 15 points, with a roughly $6 million bet.
On the professional side, McIngvale used the Caesars Sportsbook app to wager $4.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals winning Super Bowl LVI, which marked the single biggest mobile wager of all-time. The Bengals didn't get to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams by three points.
The winner of Sunday's Divisional Round matchup will take on the winner of Saturday's contest between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys, who finished second place in the NFC East, head into Santa Clara on the heels of sending Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers packing in the Wild Card Round.
Meanwhile the 49ers, who finished first in the NFC West, are riding the momentum of an 11-game winning streak as they routed the rival Seattle Seahawks last weekend.