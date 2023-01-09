Kliff Kingsbury and Kyle Shanahan shake hands

It has been a miserable season for the 49ers’ opponents overall, even as the vast majority of them haven’t fired their coaches.

 Ross D. Franklin

If the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday didn’t send their division rivals over a cliff, it might’ve helped them get over Kliff.

The Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, less than a year after he signed a contract extension that would keep him in the desert through 2027 and not even 24 hours after San Francisco crushed Arizona 38-13 at Levi’s Stadium.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite