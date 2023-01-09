Kingsbury, whom Arizona hired after he went 35-40 in six seasons at Texas Tech, led the Cardinals to a 4-13 record in 2022. He’s the second coach to have been fired this season after losing to the 49ers, following in the footsteps of former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule — another coach plucked from the college ranks, ostensibly for his offensive acumen — after he was fired following a 37-15 loss to San Francisco.
It has been a miserable season for the 49ers’ opponents overall, even as the vast majority of them haven’t fired their coaches. That comes with the territory for a 13-4 team that ended the regular season on a 10-game winning streak, but San Francisco took it to another level.
The Kansas City Chiefs had a bye after a 44-23 win over the Niners on Oct. 23, and they’re the only team to win their next game on the schedule after a tussle with the 49ers. The Chiefs are also the current betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, and they’re the last team to beat the Niners.
San Francisco will aim to continue its opponents’ misery on Saturday, when the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks visit Levi’s Stadium in the wild card round. If the 49ers win, don’t bet on Pete Carroll joining the likes of Kingsbury and Rhule.
Not only is the 71-year-old under contract through 2025 and in possession of a Super Bowl ring, but he just emerged victorious in a power struggle with former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos for a haul of draft picks last offseason, including the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft. Wilson and Broncos Country are riding into the offseason, while the Seahawks are playoff-bound.
But after two losses to the 49ers already this season, and two more defeats in the weeks immediately following, it might not be much to savor.