A week after the NFL Network reported that the San Francisco 49ers have received trade "inquiries" about Trey Lance, general manager John Lynch said he "expects" the third-year quarterback to be on the team's roster next season.

Lynch, speaking to reporters on Monday before the NFL Draft kicks off later this week, downplayed the rumors, calling them "a lot of smoke."

