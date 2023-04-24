A week after the NFL Network reported that the San Francisco 49ers have received trade "inquiries" about Trey Lance, general manager John Lynch said he "expects" the third-year quarterback to be on the team's roster next season.
Lynch, speaking to reporters on Monday before the NFL Draft kicks off later this week, downplayed the rumors, calling them "a lot of smoke."
"It hasn't been extremely active," he said. "It's not like we've put it out there that we're taking offers for Trey … that's not been the process. People's job in this is it to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple of occasions? Sure. But it hasn't been that substantive."
Lynch admitted that he's spoken to Lance about the trade speculation and the two are "on the same page."
"His mindset is all about competing, and I think that's exactly where his mindset should be," he said. "We're excited about the position he's put himself in, with the work he's done this offseason, No. 1, get healthy, number two, improve upon some things that he really wanted to improve upon."
"So yes, there has been good communication and we're excited about Trey's ability to compete for a job."
Lance, who the team traded up to select third overall in the 2021 draft, entered last season as the starter but fractured his ankle in Week 2 and missed the rest of the year.
His future became uncertain following the emergence of Brock Purdy, who led the team to the NFC Championship game before he too suffered a season ending injury. With Purdy still rehabbing his surgically repaired elbow and without a concrete timeline for his recovery, Lance could have an opportunity to enter next season as the starting quarterback.
When asked if he expects Lance to be on next season's roster, Lynch responded, "Absolutely. I expect Trey to be here. I think the only thing that's changed this offseason is that he's changed and got himself healthy."