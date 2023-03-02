San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana prepares to fire the ball as Cincinnati Bengals' Jim Skov closes in during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, Jan. 22, 1989. The jersey he wore during that game sold for a record $1.212 million.
Joe Montana is still setting records, almost 30 years since he last threw an NFL pass.
The San Francisco 49ers jersey worn twice by the legendary quarterback, once in Super Bowl XIX and again four years later in Super Bowl XXIII, sold for $1,212,000 on Wednesday, shattering the record paid for a football jersey at an auction.
The number more than doubles the previous high mark of $480,000, set last year for a 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady jersey.
Both the Montana and Brady jerseys were brokered by Goldin Auctions.
"It's only right that the two greatest quarterbacks of all-time are still trading off records, even in retirement," Ken Goldin, founder of the company, told ESPN.
Monday is the seven year anniversary of one of the signature moments in Curry's historic career
Montana’s famed jersey holds special significance because he donned it for not one, but two of the 49ers’ Super Bowl wins during their dynasty in the 1980s. He first wore the threads during the team’s 38-16 win over Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium in 1985.
Then, as the story goes, before the team’s Super Bowl in 1988 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Montana’s wife, Jennifer, pulled the jersey from a scrapbook, put it in his stadium bag with a note that read “Maybe you want to wear it again,” which, of course, Montana did.
While sporting the jersey in that game, Montana had one of the signature moments of his Hall-of-Fame career. With the 49ers trailing 20-16 late in the 4th quarter, Montana orchestrated a game-winning 11-play, 92-yard drive, culminating in a 10-yard touchdown strike to John Taylor, a sequence that has become known simply as, “The Drive.”
That apparel was not the only Montana memorabilia sold at Goldin’s “February Elite Auction" series. Another Super Bowl jersey, the one he wore during the team’s 55-10 drubbing of the Denver Broncos in 1990, the last of his four championship wins with the 49ers, went for $720,000.
Other items included Montana’s jersey from his final game with the 49ers ($232,800), a signed helmet from that game, which he didn’t play in, ($121,200), the ball from his last 49ers touchdown pass ($43,214), the Chiefs jersey from his last NFL game ($92,400), his high school jersey from Ringgold High School in Pennsylvania ($36,000), his Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ($36,000) and bust ($14,401) his signed Super Bowl XXIII "Last Drive" playbook ($10,200).
Montana has not said publicly why he decided to auction off the swath of memorabilia.