San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana prepares to fire the ball as Cincinnati Bengals' Jim Skov closes in during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, Jan. 22, 1989.  The jersey he wore during that game sold for a record $1.212 million.

Joe Montana is still setting records, almost 30 years since he last threw an NFL pass.

The San Francisco 49ers jersey worn twice by the legendary quarterback, once in Super Bowl XIX and again four years later in Super Bowl XXIII, sold for $1,212,000 on Wednesday, shattering the record paid for a football jersey at an auction.

