The San Francisco 49ers icon — who knows what it's like to be involved in an unsettled quarterback situation in The City — gave a surprising pick for who he would choose to be the team’s starting signal-caller next season.
"I start Jimmy (Garoppolo)," Montana said. “How many games has Jimmy won? For the longest time, questions were out with Jimmy for a while. But the one thing he has been able to do is win games for those guys. He'll make a mistake here and there, but some of those things I don't just put on Jimmy."
It’s unclear what part of his response bothered 49ers fans more
"Yeah, (Garoppolo) made a crazy throw and mistake in the playoff game a couple of years ago," Montana said. "But he has won a lot of games. I can't say the same from Trey. You don't know that from him… So, I think you start the guy who has won all the games for you.
Garoppolo had been the Niners’ starter since late 2017 until he was supplanted by Lance prior to last season. After surprisingly returning to the team deep into the offseason to serve as a backup in 2022, Garoppolo was thrust back into his starting role when Lance broke his ankle in week two. He started the next 10 games before breaking his foot on Dec. 6 and missed the remainder of the season.
"(Garoppolo) still won a lot of games before he got hurt," Montana added. "He put them in that position to go on that run to begin with. So you handed a guy a team — sort of like somebody else I know got handed a team — so you gotta go with the guy that's been winning games and gets the offense and go from there."
To Montana’s point, most of the 49ers’ success under Kyle Shanahan has come with Garoppolo under center. The 31-year-old is 38-17 over his six regular seasons as a Niners starter and helped lead the team to within one infamous quarter of winning Super Bowl LIV.
But Shanahan already ruled out a reunion with Garoppolo, who is a free agent this offseason, telling reporters last week he “doesn’t see any scenario” where he’s a part of the team next year.
Of course, Montana, as he alluded to in the quote above, was part of an infamously awkward quarterback room at the end of his 49ers’ career — which in some ways mirrors the team's current predicament. Montana missed nearly all of the 1991 and 1992 seasons due to injury, which paved the way for Steve Young’s tenure as starting quarterback to begin. Montana was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs soon after, unceremoniously ending his legendary Niners career.
Despite Montana’s wishes, it seems Garoppolo is destined to also finish his career on a different team.