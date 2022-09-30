49ers Broncos Football Jimmy G

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gestures during the game against the Denver Broncos in Denver last Sunday.

 AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The real danger here is one of convenience. It’s almost too easy. If the 49ers go fully in the tank, the season can be written off like a bad investment: “We didn’t know Trey Lance would get hurt! We bought high! It’s nobody’s fault!”

And under those circumstances, no one performs any introspection. There is no close look at the gears and levers of decision-making within the 49ers’ structure. Everyone simply washes off the crud and talks about next year.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com.