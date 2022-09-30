The real danger here is one of convenience. It’s almost too easy. If the 49ers go fully in the tank, the season can be written off like a bad investment: “We didn’t know Trey Lance would get hurt! We bought high! It’s nobody’s fault!”
And under those circumstances, no one performs any introspection. There is no close look at the gears and levers of decision-making within the 49ers’ structure. Everyone simply washes off the crud and talks about next year.
That hasn’t happened yet, of course. San Francisco is 1-2, not 5-10. It’s still early. The Sunday loss in Denver was particularly pungent, but in the big picture, you’re talking about a team losing a game on the road at altitude against a pretty good defense, while working out a mostly new offensive line, with a quarterback who wasn’t even allowed to take snaps in pre-season, and …
You see? Almost too easy.
Here’s the harder part, for those who want this season to count for something: Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan still aren’t worked out. They just aren’t. That is a real thing, and it isn’t going away, and it will shape the rest of this fall and winter for the Niners’ offense, assuming Garoppolo continues as the No. 1 guy behind center.
With Trey Lance gone for the season, the defensive mission takes on a different, more permanent look.
The quarterback wants an offense that’s a little less structured and a little more open to his improvisation. The head coach likes his script and his very deep playbook and expects his starting QB to be able to run all of it. Jimmy G. says he loved 2017, his first year with the team, when he didn’t know a lot of the playbook and was therefore free to make up a little more of things as he went along. Shanahan can’t live like that.
Guess who has to change?
Everything said so far about the hand Garoppolo was dealt is true. He was essentially shunned by the franchise in camp, working by himself on a side field while both parties waited to see if a deal could be made to get him moved to a team that needed a starter. He definitely didn’t get the repetitions that a quarterback needs if he is going to direct an offense. He is rusty right now because — well, because he is. That makes sense, given everything.
But it won’t make sense a couple of weeks from now, or perhaps not even Monday night against the Rams at Levi’s Stadium. By Monday night, Garoppolo will have had a couple of full weeks to get up to speed on an offense with which he is already familiar, and with some of the new (and old) personnel that are running it.
And it is on Garoppolo to do what Shanahan wants done. That’s the plain and simple of it. No more walking off the field, muttering, “All your plays suck, man,” as Garoppolo was caught on video doing after one particularly frustrating sequence last weekend in Denver. No excuse-making or yearning for the days when, let’s be honest, Garoppolo simply knew less about executing the playbook.
Here's why it’s a mistake the 49ers can’t afford to make.
Let’s be clear about where things are. Garoppolo is signed through the season, and this season only. He is essentially auditioning for his own future, wherever that may be. And he is no kid; he will turn 31 in November, and he needs to perform well here in 2022 in order to make 2023 a happy reality.
Can Shanahan come a little distance, meet his quarterback somewhere along the way, if not exactly halfway? Sure, he can do that. But in the end, the 49ers are Kyle Shanahan’s team, both today and into the long future.
It’s easy to forget lately, but the last time the 49ers and Rams played a game that counted, it was for the right to go to the Super Bowl and it was this year. Shanahan designed and plotted the offense that contributed to that success, and Garoppolo was the quarterback for almost all of it. The unit didn’t exactly soar, but it got the job done.
That’s still the way to go. I wrote last week that the San Francisco defense is going to have to carry this season, and that is unquestionably true. But what you saw in Denver was a striking caveat: The defense can’t do everything. Giving up 11 points and losing is just another way of saying that without at least a smidgen of offense, this thing can’t work.
Say this for the 49ers: They haven’t forgotten that the NFL is, at its heart, pure spectacle…
There are lots and lots of explanations for what is going on. The 49ers are already down two running backs, including their planned No. 1. George Kittle, who just got back on the field. The offensive line is largely rebuilt (and now without all-everything tackle Trent Williams), and in case you didn’t hear, Trey Lance won’t play again this year after fracturing his ankle in Week 2.
That leaves the offense in the hands of Jimmy Garoppolo — but really, it leaves it in the hands of Garoppolo’s coach, who designed it. Garoppolo may not love it, but he’s the one who has to adjust. The other guy sure won’t.
