It's unclear whether Hurts hurt his throwing shoulder, but Schefter subsequently said there's a "real chance" backup Gardner Minshew could start on the road against the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Minshew is an experienced passer, having started 22 games over the preceding three seasons. But Hurts has emerged as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks this season, having already set career highs in passing yards (3,472), touchdowns (22) and completion percentage (67.3%). Hurts has also rushed for 747 yards and 13 TDs.
Assuming Hurts can't play against the Eagles' NFC East rivals, the 49ers' window of opportunity to win the conference's top seed — and, thus, homefield advantage until Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. — could open ever so slightly.
Nearly 2,000 San Francisco soccer fans descended upon JFK Drive on Sunday morning to catch A…
The 10-4 49ers are third in the NFC, behind Philadelphia and the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings. San Francisco would need to win its remaining games — home matchups against the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals sandwiching a New Year's Day contest against the Las Vegas Raiders — just to have a chance at the top seed.
The Niners would also need the Eagles to lose their remaining games and for the Vikings to lose (at least) one of theirs. If all the teams finished with, say, identical 13-4 records, the first tiebreaker would come down to their records within the NFC.
If this scenario came to fruition, the 49ers' conference record (10-2-0) would surpass those of the Eagles (8-4-0) and the Vikings (7-5-0), giving San Francisco the conference's top seed.
Is it likely? According to Tankathon, the Eagles had the NFL's 10th-strongest remaining schedule as of Monday, with games against two teams currently in playoff position (Cowboys, New York Giants). The 49ers' schedule was the 26th-strongest, with the Commanders the only playoff team on their schedule.
The Vikings' schedule, however, was the 28th-strongest. They host the playoff-positioned New York Giants on Christmas Eve, before visiting the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in Weeks 17 and 18 of the season. It could become even weaker if the 5-8 Packers lose on Monday night to the Los Angeles Rams.