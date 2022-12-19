Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs touchdown vs. Bears

Jalen Hurts might miss the Philadelphia Eagles' game this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. An Eagles loss could open up the 49ers' narrow path to the top seed in the NFC. 

 AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The San Francisco 49ers' unlikely pursuit of winning the NFC's top seed is just a bit likelier following the latest news out of Philadelphia on Monday.

The 13-1 Eagles need to win one more game to clinch a share of the conference's best record, but the birds' first chance to do so could come in the absence of their star quarterback.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite