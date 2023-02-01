Brady and Purdy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Those “Tom Brady to the Bay” rumors sure died a quick death.

The Greatest of All Time quarterback announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, insisting this time it's “for good,” and consequently squashing any hope that he would suit up for his hometown San Francisco 49ers next season. The declaration comes days after the 49ers’ not only lost the NFC Championship Game to the Eagles, but also their starting quarterback Brock Purdy to a serious elbow injury, prompting rampant speculation that Brady, who grew up in San Mateo and idolized Joe Montana, could join the quarterback-needy Niners.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong