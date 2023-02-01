Those “Tom Brady to the Bay” rumors sure died a quick death.
The Greatest of All Time quarterback announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, insisting this time it's “for good,” and consequently squashing any hope that he would suit up for his hometown San Francisco 49ers next season. The declaration comes days after the 49ers’ not only lost the NFC Championship Game to the Eagles, but also their starting quarterback Brock Purdy to a serious elbow injury, prompting rampant speculation that Brady, who grew up in San Mateo and idolized Joe Montana, could join the quarterback-needy Niners.
An NFL team executive told the Athletic on Monday that “the chatter” around the league is that the 49ers will sign Brady this offseason and trade Trey Lance. Jason La Canfora, an NFL insider for the Washington Post, also predicted that Brady will join the red and gold next year, saying that the team reportedly attempted to sign him the last time he changed teams.
So much for all that.
Assuming Brady doesn’t reverse course again, as he did when he first hung up his cleats last year, this serves as one of the first dominos to drop in a critical 49ers offseason, highlighted by a muddled quarterback situation.
DeMeco Ryans led the 49ers defense which was tops in the NFL this season by allowing just 300.6 yards a game
With Brady out of the picture, here are the remaining options for the 49ers at signal caller.
Brock Purdy
The rookie underdog phenom, who led the 49ers to seven straight wins to close the year, appeared to have a leg up in a possible quarterback competition next season before tearing a ligament in his right elbow in the opening minutes of the NFC Championship. He’ll now miss at least three to six months and is currently seeking a second opinion to determine whether or not he’ll require Tommy John surgery, which would keep him out for much longer. That looming diagnosis will be the difference between Purdy potentially being ready for training camp, and competing to be the Niners’ starter, or missing the entire 2023 season.
Trey Lance
The former third overall pick in the draft broke his ankle during the 49ers’ second game of the year after entering the year as the starter. He told reporters on Tuesday that he expects to be 100% healthy for the team’s offseason program in May. Whether Purdy is healthy or not for training camp, Lance, who has only started 4 games in his career, one of which was in a heavy rainstorm and another he didn’t finish because of the injury, should still have an opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job next season.
Jimmy Garoppolo
Garoppolo was also victim to injury this year, though his was less severe relative to Lance and Purdy. He suffered a broken foot in week 13 against the Dolphins and did not return the rest of the season, though he was very close to practicing last week and may have been available if the Niners advanced to the Super Bowl. He appears the least likely of the three incumbent quarterbacks to return to the team next year, given that he was unlikely to return just last season, until a last minute contract restructuring. Garoppolo is also a free agent, meaning he will cost much more than either Purdy or Lance, who remain on their rookie contracts.
Free agent or trade
The team could look outside the halls of Levi’s Stadium for their next quarterback, though without Brady, the list of options isn't exactly star-studded. Free agent quarterbacks include Daniel Jones, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold. Raiders quarterback, and recently named Pro Bowler, Derek Carr is also expected to be available. The 49ers could also be among the teams interested in trading for Chico native and former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers, should the Green Bay Packers decide to move on from the future Hall-of-Famer. However, so far the Niners have not been linked to Rodgers.