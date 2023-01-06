Everything has gone the San Francisco 49ers' way in their unlikely pursuit of the NFC's top seed — and homefield advantage — in the NFL playoffs.
That luck might run out in the last week of the season, as it starts to go the way of the team they're chasing.
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to get Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup in Week 18, and their opponents are likely to rest a number of key players.
"It's trending in the right direction," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of Hurts' likelihood of playing on Sunday. Sirianni spoke before practice, during which Hurts was a limited participant for the third consecutive day.
That could be bad news for the 49ers, who need help to clinch the No. 1 seed. A win is only enough to secure the second seed, and not enough for the 49ers to get a bye into the Divisional Round.
First, San Francisco needs to beat the Arizona Cardinals, who will be starting their fourth-string quarterback, at Levi's Stadium. Earlier this season, the 49ers beat the Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, would need to lose a home game to the New York Giants, who have already clinched a playoff spot, can't improve their seeding and, thus, are expected to limit the playing time of a number of starters. Last month, the Eagles beat the Giants 48-22 on the road.
Hurts threw for 217 yards, two touchdowns and ran for 77 yards and another score in that game. He played the following week in a win over the Chicago Bears, but not in Philadelphia's two consecutive losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
The 24-year-old was an MVP frontrunner, if not the favorite, before his injury, so his return hurts the 49ers' chances at the top seed — pun intended — as much as it helps the Eagles. Neither San Francisco nor Philadelphia is guaranteed to win, of course, given the clichés about any given Sunday (or Monday, or Thursday or Saturday, depending upon TV schedules), but Hurts' return is a blow for the 49ers' chances of the top seed.
Another important injury, however, might make things harder for the Eagles. Right tackle Lane Johnson is officially out of Sunday's contest, and Philadelphia has struggled in games he has missed.
In his 10 seasons, the Eagles are just 12-22 when Johnson hasn't played. Over the last three seasons, Philadelphia is 3-11 without the All-Pro tackle. That total includes last week's 20-10 loss to the Saints.
The 49ers, meanwhile, will be getting some key players back in their lineup. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will return after missing each of the last three games, while reserve running back Elijah Mitchell will play his first game since Nov. 27.
But their comebacks might not be enough for the 49ers to clinch the top seed, with Hurts back in the Eagles' lineup and Philadelphia's playoff destiny firmly in its own hands.