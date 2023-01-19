Purdy-mania has fully engulfed the Bay Area and the NFL.
The hype surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has reached a fever pitch this week after the phenom threw for a career-high 332 yards — the second most all-time by a rookie in the postseason — and accounted for four touchdowns — the first rookie ever to do so in the postseason — while making his sixth NFL start ever in the team’s opening round playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Purdy remains undefeated as the Niners’ starting quarterback, guiding the team to seven of their near-franchise record 11 straight wins, including the game where he replaced injured starter Jimmy Garropolo in November.
Better open your wallet if you want to see the teams' first playoff game in the Bay Area in nearly 30 years
His sterling performances coupled with his underdog background have inevitably led to a heaping of delirious energy from fans and media alike, some of which is well-deserved and some that stands out for being imprisoned by the hysteria.
The hot take media machine revved up shortly after Saturday’s Niners win, when ESPN’s Mike Greenberg tweeted “Unlikeliest story in NFL history playing out directly before our eyes,” in reference to Purdy. Grocery bagger turned Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner took notice and responded “I mean really? The unlikeliest??”
Purdy's hype-train has only gained steam throughout the week as the Niners prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their next playoff game, renewing one of the sports’ most historic rivalries.
That over-excitement was never more evident than in an NFL Network segment on Wednesday featuring analysts Thomas Davis, a former all-pro linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, and Michael Robinson, a former Niners and Seahawks fullback.
The two are asked to compare the starting quarterbacks in the matchup, Dak Prescott and Purdy, across five traits: poise, accuracy, arm strength, mobility and decision making. Davis and Robinson jointly chose Purdy, who has played in 96 fewer games than the two-time Pro Bowler Prescott, as the front runner in three of the five categories: poise, accuracy and decision making.
“He’s put his team in a position to be successful. He’s done everything that’s been asked of him. And he hasn’t turned the ball over at a high rate. That’s the most impressive thing to me that shows he’s the guy that I’m going with for most poised,” Davis said.
A screenshot of the video showing the analysts' choices circulated across social media on Thursday, eliciting stunned reactions, especially from Cowboys fans, with many holding the segment up as a symbol of Purdy acclaim going overboard.
Detractors argue that Purdy’s flaws have been masked by a superstar supporting cast, stock full of all-pros, and one of the best offensive play-callers in football in head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Still, even the most staunch Purdy skeptic would find it hard to argue how remarkable it is that the 49ers, behind a third-string quarterback taken with the 262nd pick in the draft, are three wins away from their sixth championship in franchise history.
And if Purdy plays well in another rousing Niners win this weekend, the praise will only get louder.