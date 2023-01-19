Brock Purdy celebrates vs Bucs

Purdy remains undefeated as the Niners’ starting quarterback, guiding the team to seven of their near-franchise record 11 straight wins.

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Purdy-mania has fully engulfed the Bay Area and the NFL.

The hype surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has reached a fever pitch this week after the phenom threw for a career-high 332 yards — the second most all-time by a rookie in the postseason — and accounted for four touchdowns — the first rookie ever to do so in the postseason — while making his sixth NFL start ever in the team’s opening round playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

