Garoppolo’s 49ers career seemed all but over after the team’s NFC Championship loss to the rival Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco said Lance – the 2021 first-round draft pick whom the 49ers traded three first-rounders to select – would be the starting quarterback moving forward.
But Garoppolo, who didn’t practice with the 49ers in training camp as he rehabilitated his injured shoulder and San Francisco explored possible trades, never was dealt. The 49ers surprisingly kept Garoppolo on their 53-man roster to back up Lance, restructuring his contract and allowing him to become a free agent in 2023.
Then Lance, in just his second start this season and the fourth of his career, sustained a broken ankle on Sunday. Garoppolo finished the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, throwing one touchdown, rushing for another and regaining his starting role after San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Lance would miss the remainder of the season.
Carvalho has drawn Garoppolo for 229 consecutive days since her initial promise. There are 111 days remaining in the regular season, 146 until Super Bowl LVII and another 175 days until Garoppolo can begin negotiating with other teams as a free agent.
But as Carvalho and the 49ers have surely learned by now, anything can happen between now and then.
