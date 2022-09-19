Jimmy-G-Sketch-Undertaker
Rita Carvalho | @ritaoak_art on Twitter

A Portuguese artist’s viral vow to draw San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is going to last even longer. 

Rita Carvalho – a 49ers diehard who first promised to draw Garoppolo every day until he was traded, then to keep drawing him after San Francisco surprisingly retained the QB ahead of this season – is going to continue illustrating Garoppolo for the foreseeable future following Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injury on Sunday. 

Jimmy Garoppolo throwing in practice

