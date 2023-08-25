A lot went wrong for Trey Lance in the first two-and-a-half years of his NFL career, culminating when the San Francisco 49ers made the unsurprising, but still jarring, decision to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick on Friday.
ESPN first reported the news, which came days after the Niners demoted the former third-overall pick to third-string quarterback, signaling the end of a bumpy marriage between the two sides.
But one thing's clear about Lance's hyper-scrutinized and disappointing 49ers career: You shouldn't blame him for it.
If you feel compelled to point a finger somewhere, direct it towards an all-too-familiar foe: Bad luck, or spectacularly rotten luck, in Lance's case.
As Yahoo's Charles McDonald outlined, Lance has barely played any games in the last decade, let alone in the NFL. He didn't even start for his high school team in suburban Minnesota until his senior year, when he threw just 99 passes.
Since then, in college and the NFL, his only full season was in 2019, during his sophomore year at North Dakota State, which propelled him toward the top of NFL draft boards. That year, he threw for almost 2,800 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions, setting the NCAA record for most pass attempts in a season without a pick. He also rushed for another 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns and carried the Bison to a national championship.
Lance has seldom stepped onto the field in a meaningful game since. That one season in Bismarck, N.D., accounted for 169 of his 608 attempts (28%) in a regular season game since high school.
By contrast, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — the reigning MVP of the regular season and the Super Bowl — threw 648 passes last year.
The rest of Lance's football career has been stunted by factors out of his control: a rancid combination of injuries, a developmental season, and the COVID-19 pandemic (North Dakota State canceled all but one of its games in Lance's last collegiate season before entering the 2021 draft).
Whether or not the 49ers — a team trying to maximize their championship window — should have drafted Lance — a hyper-skilled but raw player who needed time to grow — is a different debate.
The situation is eerily similar to the Golden State Warriors career of James Wiseman, the center whom the team selected second overall in 2020 but cut bait with last season because they couldn't wait on his future development while attempting to win championships in the present.
But once the 49ers made the pick and the roller coaster began, Lance became more of a helpless passenger than an operator controlling the ride's twists and turns.
The Niners used his rookie season as a gap year, which, generally, went according to plan. He served as a backup to incumbent starter Jimmy Garroppolo, learning the league's ropes without the pressure of being counted on week in and week out.
Lance even started a pair of games when Garroppolo was hurt. But in that season too, Lance played and practiced through multiple ailments, including an index finger injury that he later admitted impacted his whole season.
Still, head coach Kyle Shanahan anointed him the unquestioned starter heading into last season. In the first game of '22, he struggled but played in a driving rainstorm, which turned Chicago's Soldier Field into a swamp, making it impossible to draw any reasonable conclusions.
In Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, on the 49ers' first drive, Lance pushed the offense to the two-yard line before settling for a field goal. On the next series, he again marched the team down the field. But with the Niners deep in Seahawks territory, Lance rushed up the middle and fractured his leg. He missed the rest of the season.
Everything changed after that.
His injury, and eventually Garroppolo's, opened the door for Brock Purdy — taken on the near opposite end of the draft as Lance — to bring the team within a win of the Super Bowl and cement himself as the future starter in the process.
In the buildup to this season, the 49ers made the justifiable decision to stick with Purdy, whose quick decisions and accuracy seemed tailor-made for Shanahan's offense.
However, it should be noted Purdy still has plenty to prove, having only started eight games, during which he, too, suffered a devastating injury. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 23rd-best NFL quarterback this season, just one spot ahead of Garoppolo.
What was more controversial was the Niners signing Sam Darnold this offseason to compete with Lance for the No. 2 spot. It's fair to question why the team traded multiple first-round picks to take Lance, only to pull the string on the operation well before the start of his third season by bringing in Darnold — a former No. 3 pick himself who's now on his third team — to compete with him.
But for the role of backup, it's understandable the Niners prefer a quarterback like Darnold, who has thrown close to 1,800 professional passes, as opposed to Lance, who has thrown 102.
Still, just because the team's decisions are defensible doesn't make Lance's 49ers fate fair.
It's impossible not to let your mind drift into the world of hypotheticals and wonder if, had Lance stayed healthy last year, the team would have still made the NFC Championship Game. We'll never know, and Purdy deserves credit for seizing his chance to show that he could help drive winning.
Yet after little more than two seasons, we still know hardly anything about who Lance is as a football player. At 23 years old, the story of his NFL career mostly contains blank pages.
Now, Dallas will give him a chance to write a new chapter.