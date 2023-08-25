Broncos 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance plays against the Denver Broncos during an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

A lot went wrong for Trey Lance in the first two-and-a-half years of his NFL career, culminating when the San Francisco 49ers made the unsurprising, but still jarring, decision to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick on Friday. 

ESPN first reported the news, which came days after the Niners demoted the former third-overall pick to third-string quarterback, signaling the end of a bumpy marriage between the two sides.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold, center left, and Trey Lance (5) high-five during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.

