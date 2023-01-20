In what’s becoming a time honored January tradition, another Kyle Shanahan assistant is interviewing for an NFL head coaching job in the midst of the San Francisco 49ers’ quest for a Lombardi Trophy.
Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday reportedly completed an interview with the Houston Texans — the team he played 6 of his 11 seasons with as a player — to be their next head coach, one day after speaking with the Denver Broncos about their same opening. The Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers have also requested permission to interview the 38-year-old.
His full plate of interviews this week adds to what’s already a pivotal stretch in the Niners’ season, as the team prepares to play the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday.
"I know I keep make the main thing the main thing, and the main thing this week is the Cowboys,” Ryans told reporters on Thursday when asked how he’s been able to balance his time.
If it sounds like you’ve heard those remarks before from a 49ers coordinator during the team’s recent playoff runs, that’s because you have, literally every other season they’ve made the tournament under Shanahan.
Ryans himself answered those same questions last year when he was in the running to be the Minnesota Vikings next head coach, a position he eventually withdrew from consideration from. “But my main focus right now for me, it's just all on the Packers,” he said before the team’s 13-10 win at Green Bay in the Divisional Round last season. “That's where I am right now, just all on the Packers and how can we play our best vs. the Packers to get a win."
Overall, this is the fourth straight season a 49ers staff member has been interviewed for at least one head coaching job, and in three of those seasons, including the current one, the talks have come while the team is in the thick of postseason football. Here's a look back at the other instances.
One of football's most historic postseason rivalries just got a hefty tag attached to it
2020
During red and gold’s spirited playoff push towards an eventual appearance in Super Bowl IV, the team's then-defensive coordinator Robert Saleh interviewed to be the Cleveland Browns’ next head coach. While he finished as a finalist for the job, the Browns chose then-Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to fill the vacant position, forcing Saleh to stay with the Niners for one more season. Shanahan said he was “pumped” the team was able to keep Saleh, but admitted he would “most likely” be a head coach the following season.
2021
Saleh yet again garnered plenty of interest from NFL teams, though he had more time to interview during this round of openings because the 49ers failed to qualify for the playoffs. As Shanahan predicted, this cycle proved more fruitful for Saleh, who was hired as head coach of the Jets after interviewing with them, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Detroit Lions.
2022
Both Ryans and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel each participated in interviews during the 49ers’ three-game playoff run which culminated in a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. While Ryans eventually took his name out of the running, McDaniel struck at the chance to be a head coach, interviewing with the Miami Dolphins twice in January, once during the playoffs and once after, before accepting the position later that month.