DeMeco Ryans coaching the 49ers

Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday reportedly completed an interview with the Houston Texans.

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

In what’s becoming a time honored January tradition, another Kyle Shanahan assistant is interviewing for an NFL head coaching job in the midst of the San Francisco 49ers’ quest for a Lombardi Trophy.

Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday reportedly completed an interview with the Houston Texans — the team he played 6 of his 11 seasons with as a player — to be their next head coach, one day after speaking with the Denver Broncos about their same opening. The Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers have also requested permission to interview the 38-year-old.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong