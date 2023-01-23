Dallas Cowboys players, specifically quarterback Dak Prescott, may want to avoid the internet over the next few days — nowhere is safe, not even their own team’s social media account.
For the second straight year, the San Francisco 49ers ended the Cowboys’ season, winning 19-12 in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday, sending their longtime rivals spiraling into another offseason of questions and prompting a round of every football fan outside of Dallas’ favorite pastime, “Making Fun Of The Cowboys for Losing Again.”
This game gave the internet plenty of fodder too, specifically the Cowboys' folly-filled last play, which featured running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center and getting plastered by 227 pound linebacker Azeez Al-Shair.
As if being roasted to a Texas barbecue crisp by social media over that blooper — which some are considering one of the worst plays in NFL history — wasn’t enough, Prescott and his teammates can’t even escape public humility from within their own building.
The Cowboys’ official Twitter account posted a link to their reporters’ game story accompanied by the blunt caption, “Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.”
Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys
The post has received plenty of pushback in the hours since it went up, with thousands of quote tweets and replies from users stunned to see such sharp and direct judgment by the Cowboys' own social media team, appearing to blame the loss squarely on Prescott.
While the post’s content was fair, as Prescott’s two interceptions proved a massive difference in a game decided by just one possession, it’s rare for an official team account to so blatantly call out the shortcomings of one of their players, let alone the leader and star of the club.
Team accounts almost exclusively spotlight the positive, even for the most devastating situations, essentially serving as part of the franchise’s public relations arm.
While the team's dig at Prescott received the most attention, the account also released other tweets in the wake of the loss which came off overly critical, especially coming from the Cowboys' official brand.
Plays that might get forgotten include Tony Pollard’s game-changing injury and a dropped interception by Trevon Diggs.#DontForgetThese5 | @GlobeLife