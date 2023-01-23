Prescott walks off field after 49ers loss

Dak Prescott walks off the field after suffering another tight playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

 AP Photo/Josie Lepe

Dallas Cowboys players, specifically quarterback Dak Prescott, may want to avoid the internet over the next few days — nowhere is safe, not even their own team’s social media account.

For the second straight year, the San Francisco 49ers ended the Cowboys’ season, winning 19-12 in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday, sending their longtime rivals spiraling into another offseason of questions and prompting a round of every football fan outside of Dallas’ favorite pastime, “Making Fun Of The Cowboys for Losing Again.”

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong