Brett Maher misses extra point

The Cowboys have brought in another kicker ahead of their playoff game with the 49ers, just days after Brett Maher's historically poor playoff performance. 

 AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

As the old cliche goes, a football team with two starting quarterbacks doesn't have one.

Does the same go for kickers?

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite