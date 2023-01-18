As the old cliche goes, a football team with two starting quarterbacks doesn't have one.
Does the same go for kickers?
The San Francisco 49ers could learn the answer on Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round at Levi's Stadium, after the Cowboys reportedly added insurance at the position on Wednesday.
Dallas reportedly planned to add former San Francisco kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad on Wednesday, two days after Brett Maher missed an historic four extra points in a playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Before Monday, Maher had missed just six extra points — the equivalent of a 33-yard field goal — in four NFL seasons, making 95.5% of said kicks in his career. The 33-year-old also missed an extra point in the Cowboys' regular-season finale on Jan. 8, but he avoided going 0-for-6 in his last two games with a successful extra point late on Monday against the Bucs.
Since those misses, the Cowboys haven't exactly given Maher their full-throated support.
Although quarterback Dak Prescott called himself the kicker's "biggest fan" and special teams coordinator Jon Fassell said "Hell yeah" when asked if Maher would start, owner/general manager Jerry Jones — the most important decision-maker in Dallas — has been much more muted.
Vizcaino kicked in Robbie Gould's stead for the 49ers on Jan. 3, 2021, while the latter missed a Week 17 contest after he was placed in the COVID-19 protocol. He was 3-for-3 on field goals in his NFL debut, going 8-of-9 in nine appearances over the last two years.
But Vizcaino is only 15-of-20 on extra points in his career, missing five of the 15 he kicked last year for the Los Angeles Chargers. He was tied for the second-most missed extra points in 2021, despite playing in only six games.
Gould, by contrast, has made 96.4% of his extra points in the regular season and playoffs since joining the 49ers in 2017. He hasn't missed a postseason extra point in his NFL career.
If Sunday comes down to Gould or Maher's right foot, let alone Vizcaino's, it's fair to say the 49ers will have more confidence in their man than the Cowboys do in either of theirs.
Of course, the chances are that the game won't come down to any one of the trio's appendages. Since the NFL moved back extra points in 2015, 77% of games through the end of the 2021 postseason were decided by more than three points. Only 8% were decided by two or fewer points, meaning a made field goal would have swung the score in favor of the losers.
Maher's Monday misses were moot, anyway, as the Cowboys beat the Bucs 31-14. But Dallas' planned roster move assures that all eyes will be on Maher when the game kicks off on Sunday.