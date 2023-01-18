23699703_web1_201220-SFE-49ers_2

The Niners beat the Cowboys to open up their playoff run last season, hanging on to win a wild 22-17 thriller.

 Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner

One of the most historic postseason rivalries in sports will be renewed in the Bay Area this weekend for the first time in almost 30 years — and the ticket prices reflect it.

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the second straight year the two teams have met in the postseason but the first time the matchup will be hosted by the Niners since the 1995 NFC Championship at Candlestick Park.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong