One of the most historic postseason rivalries in sports will be renewed in the Bay Area this weekend for the first time in almost 30 years — and the ticket prices reflect it.
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the second straight year the two teams have met in the postseason but the first time the matchup will be hosted by the Niners since the 1995 NFC Championship at Candlestick Park.
Those that want to witness the highly-anticipated matchup are going to have to open their wallets, nearly wider than they ever have before to watch the red and gold.
As of Tuesday, according to Vivid Seats, a ticket marketplace, the average ticket cost for Sunday’s game is $503 on the secondary market, the second highest price point in 49ers’ home game history since the company began tracking data in 2001.
The team's only other game that, on average, cost more to attend was the NFC Championship Game in 2020 when the 49ers hosted the Green Bay Packers — which they won 37-20 en route to the Super Bowl — with a price of $575. The complete top five most expensive tickets on average in Niners history is as follows:
1. Jan. 19, 2020 NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers — $575
2. Jan. 22, 2023 NFC Divisional Playoffs: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers — $509
3. Jan. 12, 2012 NFC Championship: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers — $443
4. Jan. 11, 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers — $363
5. Dec. 11, 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers — $342
The cheapest ticket available for Sunday’s contest on Vivid Seats is $411 while the most expensive totals at $48,968.
The 49ers-Cowboys matchup is the second most expensive ticket on average out of the four Divisional Round playoff games this weekend, trailing only the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles contest at $556.
The Niners beat the Cowboys to open up their playoff run last season, hanging on to win a wild 22-17 thriller which famously — or infamously for Cowboys fans — ended when Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott spiked the ball after the time had already expired. The 49ers enter Sunday’s rematch as the hottest team in the NFL, winners of 11 straight after defeating another rival, the Seattle Seahawks, 41-17 in last weekend’s Wild Card Round game.
Sunday’s matchup is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. from Levi’s Stadium.