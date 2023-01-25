Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that Charles Omenihu, who was arrested on Monday in San Jose after Omenihu's girlfriend alleged he pushed her to the ground during an argument, would play against the Philadelphia Eagles if healthy.
Shanahan said the 49ers would wait for the legal process to continue.
The San Jose Police Department arrested Omenihu on Monday afternoon. Police said officers didn't see visible injuries on Omenihu's girlfriend, who declined medical attention when officers first responded.
Omenihu cooperated with officers and provided a statement, police said in a release on Tuesday morning. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, where he later posted bail. The responding officers also served Omenihu with an emergency protective restraining order on behalf of his girlfriend.
Omenihu doesn't currently have a court date set, according to Santa Clara County court records. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office told The Examiner said the case is under review.
The 49ers traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick on Nov. 2, 2021 to acquire Omenihu from the Houston Texans, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The reserve defensive lineman played in all 17 of the 49ers' regular season games in 2022, recording a career-high 4.5 sacks. Omenihu recorded a pair of sacks in San Francisco's 41-23 playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 14.
The NFL said this week it is reviewing the case "under the league's personal conduct policy," which allows the league to suspend a player six games for their first domestic violence offense. However, the league has often suspended players for fewer games than the policy allows.
During Shanahan's tenure as head coach, the 49ers released cornerback Tramaine Brock a day after he was charged with felony domestic violence in 2017. Santa Clara County prosecutors later dropped those charges.
San Francisco also released defensive lineman Reuben Foster, a 2017 first-round pick, a year later. The 49ers cut Foster a day after he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence in Florida, which occurred months after a judge dropped domestic violence charges against him in Santa Clara County. The charges were Florida charges were dismissed after the alleged victim recanted her story.