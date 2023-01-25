49ers Charles Omenihu press conference

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that Charles Omenihu, who was arrested on Monday in San Jose after Omenihu's girlfriend alleged he pushed her to the ground during an argument, would play against the Philadelphia Eagles if healthy. 

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu will likely play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, less than a week after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence

