"I had discussions," Roethlisberger told Mark Madden on WXDX-FM on Tuesday. "I don't want to sit here and say that I was going or anything like that."

Brock Purdy's unlikely run as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback almost never happened, according to a controversial QB who said they reached out to him late last season. 

Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, said on Tuesday that the Niners nearly coaxed him out of retirement last season following San Francisco's second season-ending quarterback injury. 

