Brock Purdy's unlikely run as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback almost never happened, according to a controversial QB who said they reached out to him late last season.
Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, said on Tuesday that the Niners nearly coaxed him out of retirement last season following San Francisco's second season-ending quarterback injury.
After Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Roethlisberger said the 49ers called, "reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest."
"I had discussions," Roethlisberger told Mark Madden on WXDX-FM on Tuesday. "I don't want to sit here and say that I was going or anything like that. They called to gauge interest, OK? I had conversations with my agent, with my wife, my family, prayed a lot about it. And I'd be lying if I didn't say there wasn't, like, a small part of me that was intrigued."
"Like, 'Oh, man, I could still do it!' " he continued. "Like still prove to people, right, that I could still play? But at the end of the day, I just can't see myself in anything other than black and gold."
Roethlisberger spent the entirety of his 18 NFL seasons in Pittsburgh, winning the starting QB position as a rookie and never really looking back en route to what was, in all likelihood, a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. The 41-year-old's decline was evident in his final three seasons as his arm noticeably faltered.
Roethlisberger also had a checkered off-field history in his career, including two accusations of sexual assault.
In 2011, he settled a civil lawsuit in which he was accused of sexual assault, a year after prosecutors in Georgia opted not to charge him following a college student's accusation that the star quarterback raped her. The prosecutor later said that "we did not have a case."
The victim's lawyer wrote to prosecutors that she no longer wanted to pursue criminal charges, fearing an "intrusive personal experience" stemming from a public trial. She didn't recant the accusation. Roethlisberger ultimately served a four-game suspension that the NFL reduced from an initial six.
Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly received hush-money payments from former President Donald Trump to keep quiet about their affair that are at the center of a New York criminal investigation, wrote in her 2018 book that Roethlisberger "terrified" her after escorting her back to her hotel room from a nightclub at Trump's direction. Daniels alleged that Roethlisberger waited outside her room for several minutes and knocked multiple times after she closed the door and rebuffed his ask for a "good night kiss."
Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, one year after fellow 2004 draftee Philip Rivers. The 49ers also reached out to Rivers following Garoppolo's foot injury, Rich Eisen said on his self-named radio show late last month.
Purdy, who succeeded Garoppolo due to injury and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, was not yet 5 years old when the Steelers drafted Roethlisberger and the (then-San Diego) Chargers picked Rivers in 2004.
What followed was one of the unlikeliest stretches in NFL history, as Purdy — the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — and the 49ers were within one win of the Super Bowl. Purdy sustained an elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game, the recovery from which will keep him out for most of San Francisco's offseason.
Trey Lance, the 49ers' top draft pick two years ago and their presumed starter entering last season, will get the lion's share of quarterback reps during OTAs and training camp as a result, seemingly leaving the door open for him to enter 2023 as San Francisco's starting quarterback.
Lance sustained a season-ending foot himself last year, breaking his right ankle in Week 2. That was, in hindsight, the first domino to fall in Purdy's unlikely emergence.
If Roethlisberger is to be believed, his decision not to end his retirement just might've been the last.