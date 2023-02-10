FBN 49ERS EAGLES 46

San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey runs during the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Jan. 29, 2023.

 Mark Makela/The New York Times

The San Francisco 49ers have made one thing clear during their Super Bowl week media tour.

It easily could have — or should have — been them, not the Philadelphia Eagles, playing for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong