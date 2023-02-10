San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey runs during the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Jan. 29, 2023.
The San Francisco 49ers have made one thing clear during their Super Bowl week media tour.
It easily could have — or should have — been them, not the Philadelphia Eagles, playing for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.
Several high-profile Niners players joined the legions of football personalities and celebrities to descend upon Phoenix for the annual week of festivities leading up to the Super Bowl.
As always, part of their obligations included dozens of media interviews across "radio row," and they were inevitably asked questions about their deflating 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, in which both of the team's active quarterbacks suffered injuries and Brock Purdy was forced to play nearly the entire second half while unable to throw farther than five to 10 yards.
With the wound still fresh, the Niners' comments reflected what a lot of The Faithful are still feeling: The Eagles were vulnerable, and the game would have finished differently if the red and gold had a healthy quarterback.
Here's an accumulation of those comments, which already have not sat well with Philadelphia's historically level-headed fan base.
Deebo Samuel
The superstar wide receiver and part-time running back made the most brazen remarks about the Eagles on Thursday, telling Adam Schein on "Mad Dog Sports Radio" not only would the 49ers have beaten the Eagles with a healthy Brock Purdy, but they would have done so handily.
"We can just go back to the first quarter, the first half. Just look how well our defense was actually playing, keeping Jalen (Hurts) in the pocket, which he doesn't like to do at all," Samuel said. "On fourth-and-5 you grant them a catch that you know is not a catch on fourth down.
"So the offense wasn't doing anything, nothing. Our defense was doing what they were supposed to and I feel like if Brock was in at quarterback and how our offense moves, I don't think it would have been close if that makes sense."
"It's not sour grapes at all, it's just what I see every day. I'm not salty at all, I just speak facts," he said.
Robbie Gould
Teams and their fans usually don't take kindly to criticism from opposing players, but that's doubly true when the comments come from a kicker, even a Pro Bowl-caliber one like Gould. He tossed plenty of compliments the Eagles way during his Thursday appearance with Trey Wingo on The 33rd Team, but his remarks about their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who finished second in MVP voting, are what will draw most of Philadelphia's attention.
"From experience and talent, I like Kansas City over Philadelphia, and I'm not taking anything away from Philly," Gould said. "I think they're a really good football team. Obviously, they have to be a good football team to get there, and they've done it pretty convincingly. They've never had to play in the playoffs a full game yet, right?
"So you get in a game where they're down ... If Kansas City gets up on them early, it might take them a little bit out of their game with the run plan, which I assume they're trying to get going first to get Jalen Hurts going. But if you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you're probably going to have a pretty solid day on defense."
Christian McCaffrey
The 49ers' blockbuster trade acquisition scored the team's only touchdown in Philadelphia, a memorable and bruising 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Fast forward to the second half, and McCaffrey was preparing to potentially be the team's next quarterback after Purdy and Josh Johnson's injuries.
"It's tough, it's really tough. You don't want to make excuses obviously but it just sucks because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game and just kind of see how the game would have panned out," he told Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Wednesday. "It's a really good team that we played, but it feels like something got stolen from you. Just wish it could have played out differently. We wish we could have run that one back."
"Hopefully they change that rule where you can change that third quarterback, that's what I hope they do," he added, referring to the NFL's rule preventing team's from carrying a third quarterback on their postseason roster.
Brandon Aiyuk
Aiyuk was the first 49er to stoke the ire of Eagles players and fans this week, appearing as a guest on "TheSFNiners," a 49ers fan podcast, which was released on Sunday.
"We literally just played a football game for pretty much a half a football with no quarterback," Aiyuk said. "It's the craziest thing ... We have a talented football team. We have, hands down, the best football team in the league. Hands down. Hands down. I'm not even about to argue with anybody who thinks they should argue that.
"They talk about them being a good defense. I'm not sure. I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game, will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened. So we'll see. But like I said, you got to get lucky to win the Super Bowl, and they just got extremely lucky last week."
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was asked about Aiyuk's comments during his Media Day press conference on Tuesday.
"That was weird," he said. "Bad sportsmanship by them. ... What kinda chance they gonna get? The first time they dropped back, we're gonna break their quarterback — both of them. So I don't know what chance they would've got. But shout out to him."