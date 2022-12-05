To call Oakland native Josh Johnson an NFL journeyman would be an understatement.
The San Francisco 49ers' newest quarterback — signed for his fourth stint with the team in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending ankle injury on Sunday — has not only spent time with more franchises (14) than any other player in NFL history.
Johnson, 36, has also quarterbacked two professional football teams that no longer exist, in two leagues that have also folded. He probably would've played in another, had he not signed with a 12th NFL team instead.
The Oakland Tech alumnus is also, somehow simultaneously, the 49ers' least and most experienced healthy quarterback on the active roster: He made his NFL debut in 2009, but has never taken a regular season snap in his previous three stints with San Francisco.
Now that the 49ers are down to their third-string QB after their starter and backup sustained season-ending injuries, it's not impossible to imagine the fourth time being the charm for Johnson to make his 49ers debut.
That would serve as fitting capper to one of the NFL's most circuitous careers.
Town business
Johnson starred at Oakland Technical High School alongside his cousin, Marshawn Lynch, while quarterbacking the school to its first — and only — Silver Bowl crown as the top team in Oakland in 2003. Tech downed Skyline High School to win the city title, beating legendary coach John Beam in his final game before nearby Laney College hired him in 2004.
"It was a chapter that can't be taken from us," Johnson said of the Silver Bowl win in an interview with The Oaklandside earlier this year. "A lot of people that played on that team, we share those bonds from that day. We helped each other become men."
Johnson maintains strong connections to the Oakland Tech football program, as well as the school itself. His friend and former teammate, Virdell Larkins III, is now the school's football coach. Johnson's mother, Rosemary Whisenton, coaches cheer, volleyball and softball, and has earned the nickname "Ms. Tech."
One of the players Whisenton briefly coached this season? Jhai Johnson, Josh's daughter. The Oaklandside reported that Jhai, a freshman, already has an offer to play basketball at San Jose State University.
To the 49ers and back, and back …
Johnson was a member of Jim Harbaugh's first recruiting class at the University of San Diego, eventually becoming a three-year starter for the Toreros and setting a number of school records before turning pro in 2008.
Harbaugh, fittingly, first brought Johnson to the 49ers, starting a strange journey with San Francisco.
The 49ers first signed Johnson in the spring of 2012, releasing him in the final round of cuts ahead of that season. San Francisco was all set at quarterback with Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick — who would supplant Smith as the starter — on the roster.
Johnson returned to the 49ers in 2014, spending most of Harbaugh's final San Francisco season with the team. We say most because, well, the Niners cut Johnson three times that season.
They also re-signed him every time.
Why? The 49ers sought to temporarily create a 54th spot on their roster, exploiting a quirk in the NFL's roster rules that meant players who were cut didn't need to be exposed to waivers, which would give every team in the league a chance to claim them, until after the trade deadline.
San Francisco signed Johnson for the last time that season on Oct. 21, 2014, a week before the trade deadline. The 49ers didn't re-sign Johnson in 2015 after Harbaugh, his college coach, was forced out.
… and back again
But Harbaugh's departure was, really, just the beginning of Johnson's 49ers' merry-go-round.
Johnson spent time with nine NFL teams, one XFL franchise and nearly one Alliance of American Football club — one of said NFL teams signed him instead, and Johnson earned his first (and only) win in the league in 2018, nine years after his debut — in between his second and third stints with the 49ers.
Both the XFL and the AAF folded during that span. He previously played two games for the United Football League's Sacramento Mountain Lions in 2012, before that team and league also folded.
The 49ers were similarly desperate for quarterbacks in 2020, when they signed Johnson to the practice squad, as they are now. Garoppolo had sustained a season-ending injury — just as he had two years prior — and backups C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens traded turns as San Francisco's starter before Johnson joined the practice squad.
Johnson even spent time on the shelf that season, as the 49ers moved him to their COVID-19 list in the season's penultimate week. The 49ers still signed Johnson to a reserve/futures contract in the 2021 offseason, but they released him weeks after drafting quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall.
Now, neither Lance nor Garoppolo are still standing, and Brock Purdy — the last pick in this year's draft — is the 49ers' starting QB. Jacob Eason, a 2020 draftee who has thrown all of 10 NFL passes, is also on San Francisco's roster.
Just getting started
Spotrac estimates Johnson has earned nearly $8.6 million since he first entered the NFL in 2009, while Over The Cap pegs his cash paid at just shy of $5.8 million. In all, Johnson has spent time on an NFL roster or practice squad for each of the last 14 seasons.