Denver Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson (11) warms up during a practice session in Harrow, England, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Johnson is back with the 49ers for his fourth stint over the last decade. 

To call Oakland native Josh Johnson an NFL journeyman would be an understatement.

The San Francisco 49ers' newest quarterback — signed for his fourth stint with the team in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending ankle injury on Sunday — has not only spent time with more franchises (14) than any other player in NFL history.

Jim Harbaugh recruited Josh Johnson to the University of San Diego in 2004. They reunited with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012, then again in 2014. 
Josh Johnson has never played a regular season game for the 49ers, but he has suited up in the preseason multiple times. 
Johnson, pictured above at the 49ers' OTAs in 2021, returned to San Francisco after Jimmy Garoppolo, left, sustained a season-ending ankle injury. 

