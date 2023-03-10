Brocky Purdy throws against Bucs

Now that the repair has been completed, Brock Purdy can begin what’s typically a six month recovery, though the team has not announced an official timeline.

 AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Brock Purdy is finally on the road to recovery.

The San Francisco 49ers’ rookie phenom on Friday morning underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, the team said in a statement.

