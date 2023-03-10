Purdy, who last year rose from last pick in the NFL draft to leading the 49ers within a win of the Super Bowl, is expected to begin a throwing progression program in three months.
The news is a sigh of relief for the 49ers and their fans. Purdy was initially scheduled to have the surgery on Feb. 22, but inflammation in his elbow forced him to delay the procedure. Now that the repair has been completed, Purdy can begin what’s typically a six month recovery, though the team has not announced an official timeline.
If Purdy is able to complete the six month recovery, he would return to the 49ers in early September, right around Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season. With Purdy slated to miss the 49ers’ entire offseason program, Trey Lance, who himself is recovering from a broken right ankle which forced him to miss almost all of last season, is the only quarterback currently under contract who’s expected to participate.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month that he was “content” entering next season with Purdy and Lance as the team’s top two 49ers quarterbacks.
“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with, so when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around,” Shanahan said.
When Purdy first suffered the injury, there were initial fears he would need Tommy John surgery, a complete reconstruction of the torn ulnar collateral ligament, which would keep him out for the entire 2023 season. Instead, medical staff determined his elbow only required a repair, which gives him a chance to be available the entire season.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas, who conducted what's called an “internal brace repair” of his right elbow.