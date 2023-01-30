San Francisco 49ers player Brock Purdy reacts during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Jan. 29, 2023.
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle succinctly summed up the team’s 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game during his postgame press conference.
“Life just punches you in the face sometimes and it is what it is,” he said.
Unfortunately for Niners fans, Sunday’s punch was just the latest uppercut they’ve received in a decade full of haymakers.
49ers fans woke up to an all-too familiar feeling on Monday morning, wondering what could have been after another devastating playoff exit.
The team has qualified for the playoffs six times in the past 11 seasons, making it at least as far as the NFC Championship in every run and twice appearing in the Super Bowl. Following Sunday’s loss in Philadelphia, they still have yet to hoist the Lombard Trophy since their last Super Bowl win in 1994.
So you're saying there's a chance?
49er fans celebrating the only 49er touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at the San Francisco Athletic Club sports bar on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
This season’s playoff loss, on the other hand, strayed from the usual agonizing script. The 24 point margin of defeat was the third largest in 49ers history, but the circumstances made it feel not so much like a blowout, but an inevitable result following freak injury luck in the biggest game of the year.
Starting quarterback and underdog phenom Brock Purdy injured his elbow on the team's sixth offensive snap of the game, sending him to the sideline for the rest of the first half. His backup, Oakland native Josh Johnson, was ineffective in relief, though the team remained competitive during his stint. Then, with the 49ers trailing 21-7 with 12:36 remaining in the 3rd quarter, Johnson exited with a concussion, forcing an injured Purdy to reenter for the rest of the game, though he could only throw five to 10 yards at most. The team, in essence, was out of quarterbacks and consequently out of any realistic chance of winning the game, as they almost exclusively were relegated to running the ball the remainder of the contest.
Kyle Shanahan told reporters postgame this was the worst playoff loss he’s had to stomach as head coach of the team, more than the 2020 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, and last season’s NFC Championship defeat to the Rams.
“Losing feels awful. Yeah, this one was harder. This one was harder. This one was a lot harder I thought,” he said.
Instead of the usual last-minute loss, it was a fourth-minute loss, when Purdy hurt his elbow. The defeat left the 49ers, and their fans, with an empty feeling because they never were able to truly compete without both hands tied behind their back — almost literally because they couldn't throw the ball for almost the entire second half.
Once again, let’s go to the great philosopher George Kittle's postgame comments for an encapsulation on how it felt for the team and their fans.
"How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don't have a quarterback? Pretty s-----, to be honest."