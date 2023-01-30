FBN 49ERS EAGLES 43

San Francisco 49ers player Brock Purdy reacts during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Jan. 29, 2023.

 Mark Makela/The New York Times

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle succinctly summed up the team’s 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game during his postgame press conference.

“Life just punches you in the face sometimes and it is what it is,” he said.

Eagles pummel 49ers, fans watch in horror

49ers fans watching NFC title game

49er fans watching the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at the San Francisco Athletic Club sports bar on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The 49ers lost to the Eagles, 31-7. 

