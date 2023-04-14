Anthony Becker World Cup

Becker, who the 49ers endorsed during his unsuccessful mayoral run last year, allegedly leaked a previously secret civil grand jury report to a 49ers official.

Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker has been indicted for lying to a civil grand jury as part of an investigation into a number of city politicians' relationships with the San Francisco 49ers.

Becker, whom the 49ers endorsed during his unsuccessful mayoral run last year, allegedly leaked a previously secret civil grand jury report — which determined there was an "unethical relationship" between several city council members, including Becker, and the team — to a 49ers official, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced on Friday.

