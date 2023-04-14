Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker has been indicted for lying to a civil grand jury as part of an investigation into a number of city politicians' relationships with the San Francisco 49ers.
Becker, whom the 49ers endorsed during his unsuccessful mayoral run last year, allegedly leaked a previously secret civil grand jury report — which determined there was an "unethical relationship" between several city council members, including Becker, and the team — to a 49ers official, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced on Friday.
He has been charged with perjury, which is a felony. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.
"Councilmember Becker violated the public's trust," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a release. "That an elected official would commit perjury and lie under oath before the grand jury strikes at the very heart of our justice system and requires accountability."
In a statement to The Examiner, the 49ers said they "have cooperated fully" with the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office investigation.
The Examiner reached out to the 49ers and Becker for comment but did not receive an immediate response. This story will be updated when we hear back.
Ex // Top Stories
Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo, and his partner, a Democratic politician named James Estell, offered the state what looked like a sweetheart deal and received convict labor…
Twitter's owner declares move to outsmart SF landlord a success as company reels from plunging valuation and other woes.
The band says the three shows are "maybe going to be one of the most epic events in galactic history"
Elected to the city council in 2020, Becker is one of five council members whom a Santa Clara County civil grand jury last year found routinely "put the 49ers' interests" ahead of the city's.
Becker and his peers have met with the 49ers dozens of times behind closed doors since 2020. Those meetings didn't include all five members aligned with the football team, which thus fell short of a quorum and wouldn't need to be open to the public. The grand jury nonetheless found the meetings might have violated the Brown Act's ban on "serial meetings."
"Because of the large number and systemic nature of these closed-door meetings with lobbyists, the Civil Grand Jury is concerned about transparency and whether the 49ers’ lobbyists are dictating City/Stadium Authority policy to the detriment of the residents," the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury wrote last October.
Becker, whom the 49ers spent $2.4 million in support of during his mayoral campaign last year, allegedly leaked a confidential draft copy of the grand jury report to former 49ers spokesperson Rahul Chandhok. Two days after Becker allegedly leaked the report, multiple outlets reported on it.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.