Brock Purdy throwing a pass

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

One day after San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said quarterback Brock Purdy could return from his elbow injury as early as training camp, head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday told reporters the rookie phenom might be out as late as a quarter of the way through the regular season.

Shanahan, speaking to reporters at the annual NFL owner’s meetings in Phoenix, said Purdy’s return to full strength could be “anywhere from six months to eight months,” indicating a window between week one to week four of the NFL season.

