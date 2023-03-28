One day after San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said quarterback Brock Purdy could return from his elbow injury as early as training camp, head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday told reporters the rookie phenom might be out as late as a quarter of the way through the regular season.
Shanahan, speaking to reporters at the annual NFL owner’s meetings in Phoenix, said Purdy’s return to full strength could be “anywhere from six months to eight months,” indicating a window between week one to week four of the NFL season.
The comments were part of Shanahan’s first press availability since Purdy underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, which he suffered during the opening minutes of the NFC championship game in January.
Meanwhile, Lynch said on Monday that the “hope” is Purdy is “ready to go for training camp.”
Shanahan added, as did Lynch, that the team will have a more concrete understanding of his status in 12 weeks.
“At three months out of surgery, they’ll have a better idea whether it's going to be six months or eight months. That’s how it heals,” the seventh-year 49ers head coach said. “That’s all I know, and I’m good with that. We’ll see in three months if he’ll be ready for camp. It might be week one, it might be as late as week four, but that’s just all our estimations and we’ll see what happens.”
Purdy’s ambiguous injury timeline is at the heart of a pivotal offseason for the 49ers. Both Lynch and Shanahan indicated that if Purdy were healthy, he would be the front runner for the team’s starting quarterback job next season.
“I think it would’ve been pretty easy if Brock was healthy because of the way Brock played last year. He’d be the starter going into it,” Shanahan said, echoing Lynch’s previous comments that Purdy “earned the right to be the guy if we were to line up.”
But Purdy’s damaged elbow will keep him out indefinitely, giving Trey Lance and newly signed former first round pick Sam Darnold opportunities to “come in and show us what they have,” Shanahan said.
“With Brock being hurt, it does open it up,” he explained. “It does give (Lance) a chance. I don’t know how Brock is going to come back or exactly when he’s going to come back.”
Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 49ers’ starter at the beginning of last season, but suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in just their second game. After Jimmy Garoppolo also was knocked out for the year due to a foot injury in week 13, Purdy emerged as a rookie sensation, leading the team to eight straight wins and within one win of the Super Bowl.
“We believe Trey can be that,” Shanahan said. “I think he would’ve done it last year if he stayed healthy. The good thing for him is with Brock being hurt, he has an opportunity to try to regain that.”