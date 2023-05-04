A Santa Clara city councilmember aligned with the San Francisco 49ers has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied about a confidential civil grand jury report critical of the NFL team's cozy relationship with members of the city council.
Anthony Becker, who prosecutors say received $3.2 million from the 49ers' independent expenditure committees during his last two campaigns, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a felony perjury charge and a misdemeanor count of willful failure to perform duty.
Becker deferred his plea last month in order to seek outside counsel, but Santa Clara County Deputy Public Defender Chris Montoya once again represented Becker in court on Wednesday.
"I've found it's best to reserve first impressions, so that the legal process can unfold," Montoya told reporters outside the Hall of Justice in San Jose. "Right now we stand firmly by the presumption of innocence which Mr. Becker is entitled to."
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office indicted Becker on the charges last month, alleging that the former mayoral candidate leaked a civil grand jury report that claimed Becker and four other members of the city council routinely put the 49ers' interests ahead of the city's.
Becker allegedly leaked the report to Rahul Chandhok, the 49ers' top political lobbyist at the time. The report alleged that Becker and his 49ers-backed peers "frequently" met with the franchise behind closed doors in a potential violation of state transparency laws, routinely voted in the 49ers' interests and fired the former city manager and city attorney at the team's direction.
The 49ers told The Examiner last month that they had "cooperated fully in the investigation."
"I think the victims here are the community," Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Jason Malinsky told reporters outside of the courthouse on Wednesday. "The grand jury brought Mr. Becker in and had questions for him and he deceived them. The grand jury is a body assembled to serve the public, to serve Santa Clara County."
A conviction of the felony carries a four-year prison sentence in county jail. Becker will next appear in court on Aug. 2, 10 days ahead of the 49ers' preseason opener.