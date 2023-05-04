Anthony Becker campaigning for Mayor of Santa Clara

 Courtesy: San Francisco 49ers

A Santa Clara city councilmember aligned with the San Francisco 49ers has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied about a confidential civil grand jury report critical of the NFL team's cozy relationship with members of the city council.

Anthony Becker, who prosecutors say received $3.2 million from the 49ers' independent expenditure committees during his last two campaigns, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a felony perjury charge and a misdemeanor count of willful failure to perform duty.

