Brady and Purdy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after an NFL football game.

 AP Photo/Tony Avelar

With Trey Lance and Brock Purdy dealing with injuries, the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback carousel continues to rumble but it might land on football's GOAT rather than a wooden horse. 

According to the Tampa Bay Times, general manager John Lynch told reporters at the NFL Combine that the team may have to consider signing a veteran quarterback for the upcoming season.

