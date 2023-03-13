49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stands in rain

Rita Carvahlo drew Garoppolo as Andy Dufrense, the character Tim Robbins memorably played in "The Shawshank Redemption," celebrating his newfound freedom as the rain pours from on high.

 Ap Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Although the reported end of Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers tenure can't become official until Wednesday, it might as well be over after Rita Carvahlo chimed in on Monday afternoon.

Not long after multiple outlets reported that Garoppolo agreed to a three-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Portuguese artist and 49ers diehard concluded in fitting fashion her viral vow to draw the quarterback every day until he left the team.

