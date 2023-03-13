Carvahlo might've been celebrating her own freedom, considering she has drawn Garoppolo every single day since Feb. 3, 2022, days after the 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game and San Francisco seemed all but certain to trade the quarterback, with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance waiting in the wings.
Of course, then Purdy sustained an elbow injury that required offseason surgery. Josh Johnson was concussed in the same game, requiring the 49ers to turn back to an injured Purdy as the clock struck midnight on their Super Bowl dreams.
Through it all, Carvahlo has dedicatedly drawn Garoppolo ahead of an, ultimately, inevitable departure from the 49ers. Monday was her 404th day drawing the quarterback, once thought to be San Francisco's face of the franchise, and Carvahlo tweeted that she "couldn't be more grateful for all the opportunities" this "crazy ride" brought her.
The last day of the Jimmy G series! 🫶
What a crazy ride this has been! This whole project took me on an amazing adventure and I couldn’t be more grateful for all the opportunities it brought me! This is an emotional day for sure and I hope nothing but the best for Jimmy G!
I hope he continues to do great things and he will definitely be missed by the niners fam!
Thank you so much for everything @JimmyG_10 ! 🫶
I am very lucky for having the opportunity to do what I love every day and that wouldn’t be possible without any of your support and love!
Carvahlo could have another trade controversy to inspire her soon enough.
Purdy is expected to miss the entirety of the 49ers' offseason program as he recovers from surgery, seemingly opening the door for Lance to open the regular season as San Francisco's starter if he impresses in the preseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he considers both quarterbacks starters, and the Niners will have to decide after next season whether to exercise an expensive fifth-year option on Lance.
Given how long Carvahlo drew Garoppolo, it might be wise to keep her materials close by.