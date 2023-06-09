A Leeds supporter holds a team scarf during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb.12, 2023. The 49ers' investment arm on Friday agreed to purchase and take over Leeds United.
Prior to Friday, the 49ers had a 44% share in the recently relegated side.
"Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon," Leeds United said Friday of Andrea Radrizzani's Aser Ventures selling its 56% share to 49ers Enterprises.
"I'm sure it will come back in our direction," Laurie Thomas, the executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, told The Examiner
Founded in 1919, Leeds United was relegated from England's Premier League to the Championship, the country's second division, after finishing 19th in the table this past season.
The club secured promotion to the Premier League in 2020, 16 years after their last match in England's top flight. Before that Leeds United had played 14 straight seasons in England's top division. The Whites spent three seasons in the Premier League before being relegated last month.
"All our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League," Leeds United said in a statement.
Initially, the 49ers purchased a 10% stake in Leeds United in May 2018, upping to more than 30% by the end of 2020 and 44% in 2021. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported on Friday that NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell are among the investors alongside 49ers Enterprises.
Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises and the 49ers' executive vice president of football operations, will reportedly serve as Leeds United's new chairman.