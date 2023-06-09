Britain Soccer Premier League

A Leeds supporter holds a team scarf during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb.12, 2023. The 49ers' investment arm on Friday agreed to purchase and take over Leeds United. 

The San Francisco 49ers are buying a football team. 

Well, their investment arm is. And they're buying a team that plays what many 49ers fans call soccer. 

