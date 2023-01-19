Britain 49ers Jaguars Football

The 49ers last played in London in 2013, crushing the Jaguars in a lopsided victory.

A decade after their last trip across the pond, could the San Francisco 49ers play in London once again?

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the 49ers' scheduled road opponents in 2023, will play a home game at Wembley Stadium next season, opening the possibility of the Niners playing in London for the first time since Oct. 27, 2013.

