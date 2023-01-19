A decade after their last trip across the pond, could the San Francisco 49ers play in London once again?
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the 49ers' scheduled road opponents in 2023, will play a home game at Wembley Stadium next season, opening the possibility of the Niners playing in London for the first time since Oct. 27, 2013.
Jacksonville was the home team in that contest, which the 49ers won, 42-10, mere months after falling short in Super Bowl XLVII. San Francisco was the home team in the Wembley Stadium game three years prior, beating the Denver Broncos on Halloween as Troy Smith became the first Black starting quarterback in the 49ers' history.
If a football team has two kickers, do they have one?
The 49ers have played in international contests since then, dominating the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-10 win at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca. But a trip to the United Kingdom would be San Francisco's first since the team's investment arm purchased a stake in a soccer club.
It's unclear when — and where — the 49ers and Jaguars will play next season. The NFL won't release the 2023 schedule until the spring, two or three months after San Francisco and Jacksonville hope its current seasons end with a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.