NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 9, 2022. 

 Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, didn't mince words when asked about his thoughts on the rival San Francisco 49ers striking a deal last week for star running back Christian McCaffrey. 

"You thought, 'Oh s—. They're getting another great player?'" McVay told reporters, via NBC Sports. "I think he's a phenomenal player. Obviously we saw him recently. I've always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that's your first inclination."

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting