A former San Francisco 49er with a history of violence seemingly confirmed he sent an apparent death threat to Bay Area Rep. Eric Swalwell earlier this week.
A Twitter account belonging to former Niners fullback Bruce Miller sent a direct message to Swalwell which read, “Almost time !!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution (three laughing face emoji) f----n traitor.”
That’s according to a screenshot of the message posted by Swalwell on Wednesday, where he commented, “Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers?”
Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers? pic.twitter.com/M2E2x9l3dR— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 17, 2023
The account, which has more than 54,000 followers, is followed by multiple ex-San Francisco 49ers and officials. Prior tweets show Miller with former teammates, including Colin Kaepernick, that indicating it's Miller's profile.
KNTV reported that Swalwell reported the incident to Capitol Police.
Miller responded to Swalwell’s post in a multi-part thread on Thursday, his first tweets since 2016. He wrote that the direct message was “in no way a threat” to Swalwell or his family.
“You Eric, are a traitor to the country, to your state, and to your district,” he wrote in part. “I am not a threat to you or anyone else for that matter. However, you and the uniparty are a threat to the country and to the world. While your busy deflecting to bs and running around screwing Chinese spies while sitting on an intelligence committee, the Bay Area is in decay.”
It’s unclear what, if anything, caused Miller to send the initial message.
The comments come during the same week Swalwell and other House Democrats cast doubt on a 300-page report by Special Counsel John Durham. That report criticized the FBI’s probe into former President Donald Trump’s connection with Russia during the 2016 election.
“My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution made to me, apparently by former San Francisco 49er Bruce Miller,” Swalwell said in a statement to multiple outlets. He called on lawmakers to investigate the threat.
The Examiner reached out to Swalwell’s office for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication.
Miller, 35, played in more than 80 games for the 49ers from 2011 to 2015. He was a prominent member of the teams under Jim Harbaugh, which made it to three straight NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.
The end of his career was marred by legal trouble. In 2015, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged argument with his wife in Santa Clara. He allegedly grabbed her cell phone and threw it against the wall.
Miller remained on the team that season, but was cut the following year after he was arrested for allegedly attacking two men — a 70 year-old father and his middle-aged son — inside the Marriott on Fisherman’s Wharf. The seven felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, were eventually dropped.
Miller made a brief comeback in the NFL in 2020, appearing in eight games for the Jacksonville Jaguars.