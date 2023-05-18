Bruce Miller

San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller (49) against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014.

 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A former San Francisco 49er with a history of violence seemingly confirmed he sent an apparent death threat to Bay Area Rep. Eric Swalwell earlier this week.

A Twitter account belonging to former Niners fullback Bruce Miller sent a direct message to Swalwell which read, “Almost time !!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution (three laughing face emoji) f----n traitor.”

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong