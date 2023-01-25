Purdy's nomination is historic, and a win would be even more unprecedented.
Not only would the 23-year-old become the first "Mr. Irrelevant" — the last pick in an NFL draft to earn recognition as one of the league's top rookies, he would've played fewer games than any other winner, regardless of draft position.
Following season-ending injuries to starter Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy was pressed into duty during a Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. In six regular-season appearances since becoming the 49ers' de facto quarterback, Purdy completed 68.3% of his passes and threw 13 touchdowns.
Perhaps more importantly and just as impressively, the 49ers won all six of the games in which Purdy played en route to clinching the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco has also, so far, won both of Purdy's playoff stats, but that won't have factored into the voters' decision-making for the regular-season award.
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on 228 carries this season, and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, were the other finalists.
Excluding Purdy's appearances in mop-up duty before Garoppolo's injury, Walker (15 games) and Wilson (17) had a more sustained impact on the field than the 49ers' unlikely starting QB. But Purdy ensured there was little to no drop-off at the league's most important position, leading San Francisco straight to the postseason.
Which narratives will the voters prefer? We'll know on Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors, when the winner is announced.