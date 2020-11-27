49ers trying to turn season around in Sunday’s prime-time faceoff with the Rams

49ers at Rams

When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

TV: KTVU (Ch. 2)

Records: 49ers (4-6), Rams (7-3)

Series: The 49ers lead 72-67-3

Last meeting: Jimmy Garoppolo threw three first-half touchdowns as the 49ers built a big lead and held on for 24-16 victory over the Rams at Levi’s Stadium in front of a prime-time audience in Week 6. It was the Niners’ third straight win over Los Angeles.

About the 49ers: Following back-to-back losses to Green Bay (34-17) and New Orleans (27-13), the Niners had a bye last week. … With just six games left in the regular season and only two against NFC West foes — the Rams this week and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 — there is little margin for error if the 49ers want to make it back to the playoffs, much less another trip to the Super Bowl. The fourth-place 49ers are two games behind another NFC West team, the Arizona Cardinals, for the final playoff spot. … Raheem Mostert returned to practice for the first time since being sidelined by a high ankle sprain in Week 6 and could boost a woefully thin running back corps if he sees significant action. … With Garoppolo’s season over, Nick Mullens is expected to get his third straight start at QB. Mullens is 46 of 73 for 538 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in his other two starts this season. It is a key opportunity for Mullens and his future with the 49ers.

About the Rams: L.A. has won two straight after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Monday night. … The Rams are tied for first in the NFC West with the Seahawks and are one game ahead of the third-place Cardinals. L.A. has two games remaining against Arizona and one against the Seahawks. … The Rams’ passing attack is hitting on all cylinders. Former Cal star Jared Goff completed 39 of 51 passes for 376 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. While Goff distributed the ball to nine players, two (Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods) combined for 23 catches and 275 yards with one TD. … Kupp (12 catches, 130 yards, TD) and Woods (11 catches, 145 yards) became the first two receivers in Rams history to have double-digit receptions in the same game. They did much of their damage after the catch, with Kupp gaining 79 yards and Woods 72. … Led by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams’ defense has allowed the second-fewest passing yards (200.6) and the fifth-fewest rushing yards (91.3) per game. Donald’s nine sacks are tied for fourth in the NFL with Houston’s J.J. Watt. … Rookie safety Jordan Fuller had two interceptions against the Bucs, including a clinching pick of Tom Brady with less than 2 minutes left.

— Steve Drumwright, Special to S.F. Examiner

Bay Area NewsfootballNFLsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/